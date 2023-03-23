The Rise of Damian Williams, America’s Top Crypto Cop

Before SBF, Williams’s most high-profile case was that of Ghislaine Maxwell, whom he prosecuted for sexually abusing children and facilitating the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison, but notably, no other Epstein co-conspirators or members of his network have been arrested in the United States. The SBF case has already proved more expansive. “This investigation is very much ongoing,” Williams said in December, hinting at a potentially explosive year ahead, “and it’s moving very quickly.”

Nominated by President Joe Biden in August 2021, Williams became the first Black U.S. attorney in the SDNY’s 232-year history, a major distinction in an office that still only employs a handful of Black attorneys. He’s been busy during those first 18 months. He launched a civil rights investigation into the Mount Vernon Police Department, which had been accused of widespread misconduct. He indicted New York’s lieutenant governor for bribery and the former president of Honduras for drug trafficking. His office also prosecuted finance industry executives, members of the Genovese crime family, and an Islamic State supporter who murdered eight people by running them down with a truck on the Hudson River Park bike path in October 2017.

In May 2022, Williams gave a eulogy at a memorial for Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, for whom he clerked. “Our nation stands on troubled soil today,” Williams said as part of the eulogy. “That is a fact. And the justice did not believe in airbrushing facts. So let’s not do that.” Merrick Garland—for whom Williams also clerked—appointed Williams chair of a 13-member panel of U.S. attorneys that advises the attorney general. Williams has also become involved in the legal fight over the disastrous conditions at Rikers Island jail complex. Citing the “extraordinary level of violence” there, he threatened to put the facility under federal control. Unlike progressive Democratic politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, however, he has not pushed for the closure of Rikers.