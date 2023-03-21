What Is Elon Musk Building?

Until recently, Musk’s political views largely aligned with his business interests—obsessed with climate change, anti-tax, typically techno-libertarian, arguing against government funding even as he has raked in billions in government subsidies for his tech companies, particularly SpaceX and Tesla. His ideological evolution has been astonishingly rapid. In May 2020, he claimed he was celebrating The Matrix when he tweeted “take the red pill,” a euphemism for radicalization in the alt-right. He doesn’t seem to have been joking. Since 2020, Musk has embraced many of the online right’s core tenets. He is now Covid skeptic, anti-trans, loosely pro-Russian, and fond of flirting with a number of online subcultures, including QAnon. In June, he said he had voted Republican for the first time, backing Mayra Flores, the successful candidate in a special election for a Texas seat in the U.S. House, who had previously used hashtags associated with ­QAnon and claimed that antifa was behind the January 6 riot. One day before last year’s midterms, he implored voters to elect Republicans. Nearly three weeks later, he indicated early support for book-banning, transphobic Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election. (It later came out that Musk hadn’t actually cast a ballot for Flores in the June special election, and he didn’t cast a ballot at all in the midterms.) Musk’s has been a rapid and quirky but familiar political transformation—at least in recent years—in which engagement with online subcultures fuels right-wing radicalization.

Superhero Capitalism vs. the Commons

One way of understanding Musk’s purchase of Twitter—and especially his subsequent actions—is as a twisted form of institution building. Musk has been far, far more concerned with ensuring that Twitter is a safe space for various right-wing viewpoints than he has with making it a “digital town square.” Musk’s statements about free speech may be grandiose, but his actions have been unambiguous at every turn: He has relentlessly amplified the far right, both from his personal account and as Twitter’s owner and CEO. Every week, a new flock of previously banned right-wingers returns to the site to join Musk’s merry band of miscreants. Musk’s concern with censorship has thus far been almost entirely limited to the right. One could backfill a rationale for buying Twitter from these data points alone. Musk watched anti-vax and election truther accounts get banned in 2020 and stepped in to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Intentionally or not, over the last five months Musk has used his influence at Twitter to make it act as a decentralized right-wing political counterbalance. The Twitter Files themselves could be seen as a kind of manifesto for Musk’s approach to both politics and content moderation. They argue, in aggregate, that the media, the government, and the former rulers of Twitter conspired to suppress valid forms of inquiry in service of promoting their own dastardly agenda and preserving their power. Musk’s Twitter disrupts that hegemony by providing a platform for alternative views. It makes Twitter into a safe space for the kinds of right-wing nonsense that have in recent years been subject to moderation, like misinformation about vaccines and lies about a stolen election.