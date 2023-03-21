Fear the Wrath of the TikTok Voter

“One of the things that I always wanted to keep top of mind in how we were using the platform was not only meeting people where they were at, but speaking the language that they were speaking,” Henry said about the Fetterman campaign’s TikTok strategy. The app has “massive reach,” Henry continued, allowing creators to connect with thousands or millions of viewers with very few resources, and providing a community in which to act: “People can organize and build power and coalesce, just as people do on the ground, in a different way and in a different format.”

TikTok has also been used by organizations as a mobilizing tool. NextGen America, a progressive group founded by billionaire Tom Steyer dedicated to mobilizing young voters, partnered with nearly 300 influencers on TikTok and Instagram to encourage youth turnout ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. “We saw a much higher engagement than you would see doing a social media post or even a paid-for advertisement, that we get a lot more traction when we partner with influencers that have their own trusted audiences of young people that engage with that content in a really organic way,” said Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, the president and executive director of NextGen America.

While progressives are well represented on TikTok, they do not have a corner on the market; Republican candidates and groups are also present on the platform, and some conservative accounts like Libs of TikTok have massive followings. In December, Newt Gingrich argued that Republicans needed to have more of a presence on the app, even as he acknowledged that it could one day be banned: “If you want Generation Z voters you’ve got to be on TikTok, even if in fact in the long run we may abolish TikTok as a Chinese communist device.”