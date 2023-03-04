The Sad, Desolate Scenes of CPAC 2023

Some of that aforementioned buzz is slightly silly. The New York Times pointed out the absence of Pence, McCarthy, and the party’s Senate leadership, as though any of those people would be welcome in these halls. Mike Pence quietly canceled his appearance at CPAC 2021 right around the time the event confirmed Trump as the keynote speaker and has wisely kept his distance ever since. A few weeks ago, Marjorie Taylor Greene called for McConnell’s removal from the Republican party. McCarthy is tolerated, but only because he bent the knee. This is no country for old backslappers.

Other absences, however, are more surprising. Two years ago, Fox Nation was a major sponsor of the conference; attendees received a free year-long streaming service membership and a tote bag full of branded swag. This year, the cable news giant is nowhere to be found: It’s not on sponsorship signs, not in CPAC Central, not even in Broadcast Row where Newsmax and Real America’s Voice now dominate. Other, more esoteric outlets include Proverbs Media Group, Lindell TV, and a telegram channel called Frontline Flash. The “L” in “Flash” is a lightning bolt that looks nothing like an L, and the resulting visual—”Frontline F🗲ash—elicited an enormous double take from me.

Also missing in action: Ron DeSantis, who has instead opted to attend a closed donor event in his home state of Florida with the Club for Growth. This 800-pound fundraising gorilla scheduled their event over the exact four days as CPAC itself; shots fired. Participation in one does not preclude participation in the other—presidential hopefuls Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy plan to attend both events. Nonetheless, the Club for Growth has thrown down the gauntlet against both the American Conservative Union (ACU) and Trump himself, who was not invited to their party. It’s the end of an era. After six years of lock-step unity behind the Golden-Haired One, a war has begun for the future of the party.