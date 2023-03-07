There Will Be No “Establishment Lane” in the 2024 GOP Primary

Still, Hogan’s unwillingness to base his entire political identity around stoking the culture war is precisely what’s prematurely ending his political career. Which only makes his insistence that his side is winning the battle for the soul of the GOP even more bizarre. Per his Times op-ed:



I believe the tides are finally turning. Republican voters are growing tired of the drama and are open to new leadership. And while I’m optimistic about the future of the Republican Party, I am deeply concerned about this next election. We cannot afford to have Mr. Trump as our nominee and suffer defeat for the fourth consecutive election cycle. To once again be a successful governing party, we must move on from Mr. Trump. There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead. But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination.

Hogan is staying out of the way because he knows that a crowded field only helps Trump. This is true, to be fair. But the idea that defeating Trump is the be-all and end-all of saving the Republican Party is an absurd idea. The candidates who are running against Donald Trump have adopted a variety of Trump-ish positions and aesthetics. The person most likely to succeed him, DeSantis, has literally modeled himself after Trump and has risen to prominence within the Republican Party attacking boogeymen: Going after Disney, attacking transgender citizens, fighting “critical race theory,” and the like. DeSantis may be less disruptive than Trump in some limited ways, but the idea that he embodies a significant departure from the horrors and excesses of the Trump presidency is ridiculous. His best chance of winning the nomination is convincing voters that he’s prepared to go much further than Trump.



Indeed, the fact that DeSantis begun his ascent as an establishment figure is illuminating. Establishment Republicans used to carefully picked their spots where they played to their rabid base; but the road to success involved a pivot to the mainstream, with gestures toward a desire to be a president for all Americans. Trump was the first to reject these strategies, and DeSantis is following suit. He’s not opting for a kinder or gentler form of conservatism. He’s certainly not adopting Hogan’s bipartisan approach. He’s a dyed in the wool culture warrior who wants to use the power of the state to punish those that he and his party have deemed corrupting or corrosive influences. It’s a Trumpian form of authoritarianism. Hogan will happily endorse it.