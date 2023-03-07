There Will Be No “Establishment Lane” in the 2024 GOP Primary

Given Hogan’s popularity—and the press’s love of pumping up Trump alternatives—rumors about a possible presidential campaign have followed him for years. Even after Hogan’s handpicked successor lost to an über-MAGA candidate (Dan Cox, who tried to impeach Hogan for Covid restrictions, wanted to ban abortion, and promulgated the lie that the 2020 election was stolen), the rumors persisted. Hogan himself was said to be seriously thinking about a presidential bid and had spent the last several months doing the kinds of things that people who are running for president do, like visit restaurants in New Hampshire, or occasionally tell the press he was giving “very serious consideration” to a presidential campaign. It all made sense in theory: Hogan was popular and had run a state government responsibly and in a bipartisan manner. Once upon a time, this was a clear path to success for GOP wannabes. Even as that path came to be choked more and more by radicals, its viability remained: In 2016, it was called “the establishment lane.” Before Donald Trump, it’s where the Republican Party almost always got its presidential nominees.

On Sunday, however, Hogan announced he wouldn’t be running for president after all. Writing in the preferred organ of moderate Republicans—The New York Times opinion section—Hogan laid out his reasoning. The big reason why he had decided against running was that he had absolutely zero shot of winning. “I would never run for president to sell books or position myself for a cabinet role,” he wrote. “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president.” Instead, Hogan argued—convincingly—that he is best placed to bring about change from outside the party.



What’s most notable about Hogan’s decision is that it’s not even the least bit surprising. The establishment lane simply does not exist anymore. It got shut down in 2016, after getting clogged with wreckage. Jeb Bush, the presumptive favorite at the start of the contest, crashed and burned, spending $150 million to earn just four delegates. John Kasich and Marco Rubio fared little better, winning just four contests between the two of them. The only thing any of these candidates—and the raft of even more pathetic aspirants who joined them—accomplished was getting in one another’s way. But even if they had cleared the field, the result would have hardly been different: Republican voters don’t want an establishment candidate.