Is the Republican Primary Heading Toward a Repeat of 2016?

At any rate, primaries are not head-to-head contests. When they start a year from now, Donald Trump will most likely face several rivals, possibly more than a dozen. Trump may enter the race with a diminished standing, but what he currently lacks in ceiling he more than makes up for in floor: A large portion of the GOP field is sticking with him, even as he grows more and more unhinged. As long as they continue to do so—and this is a reasonably safe bet—Trump is still in good shape heading into the primaries. At the same time, Trump’s loyal base presents a dilemma to potential challengers: The eventual Republican nominee will need to win over a sizable portion of these voters to be elected president. That could result, as it did in 2016, in extended kid glove treatment for Trump—even though it’s highly unlikely that he would ever back the party’s nominee were he to lose the GOP primary. (Indeed, Trump is probably more likely to actively campaign against them.)



Republicans have almost certainly looked at the 2020 Democratic presidential primary for lessons. During that election, Bernie Sanders had a brief swell of momentum that was swiftly undercut by the Democratic establishment. Many of Biden’s primary rivals, occupying the mainstream, centrist lane, dropped out of the race and endorsed him in a strong show of unified support. This helped pave the way for his nomination and, ultimately, his presidency. Republicans could theoretically attempt a similar maneuver, with a push to solidify support behind a single viable candidate, like DeSantis or Haley. But it’s not clear that the Republican establishment, after eight years of Donald Trump, has the political capital or authority with its own voter base to pull off a “The Party Decides” move—Biden’s win in 2020, moreover, was the result of a multitude of factors beyond simple establishment support. In 2016, the Republican Party was in much stronger shape than it is now, and it failed to consolidate its support behind Ted Cruz, John Kasich, or Marco Rubio. There’s no reason to believe it could execute this plan in 2024.



This all points to a combustible, ironic situation for Republicans. Trump is weak. The party’s presidential nomination is open, or at least more open than it has seemed in years. And yet Trump’s current weak standing may counterintuitively be one of his best assets: The more he looks ripe for the plucking, the more Republicans will be drawn into the race, increasing the likelihood that a big field will simply balkanize the anti-Trump contingent. Ah, well: Here we go again.

