The Tyranny of the Clock

To a person who, maybe they do that interrogation, and they realize that they just have really internalized this work culture and a sense of nothing ever being enough for them—in terms of keeping up or achievements in life—that person, I think, could really benefit from just trying to zoom out a little bit and get some perspective and think about where you actually find meaning in your life. In that sort of interrogation, you might very well find that there are things that you think you need to be doing, or you need to be doing them with a certain intensity, that you don’t need to do.

M.R.: In Saving Time, you asked community organizer Niki Franco a question, and I’d love to ask you that same question, “What’s a recent example you can remember of experiencing that leisured state of mind?”

J.O.: This isn’t a recent example, but when I was teaching at Stanford—often running around, schlepping big bags around, going between classes, and kind of stressed out—I would often be interrupted by some bird on the way to class, which unfortunately would make me late. But I do remember feeling that time kind of stopped or felt very different or expanded in a way. All of my attention was collected into just observing something that could go away any second. That’s an aspect of birdwatching that I think is almost easy to overlook: What’s so captivating about a bird is that it arrives, but it could leave at any second. So you kind of have to give it your full attention.