“Some Anti-Abortion People Will Say Our Situation Was Different. It’s Not.”

The woman from the clinic called and said they had to get me in by Wednesday, the day before 24 weeks. I was worried that if I reached 24 weeks while in the hospital bed, still giving birth, they would have to stop. Once I was going into labor, she told me, they could legally continue.

Only the people closest to me knew exactly what was happening. Everybody else just knew that something was wrong. In the world we live in, you don’t know who is pro and who is against, and I can’t have my work relationships impacted. My 2-year-old was too young, but we decided to tell our oldest. She loves to watch Ryan’s World, and they taught about the heart and lungs; plus we knew from a previous conversation that she was aware of how parts of our body help us live. We told her, “Baby brother’s organs aren’t working.” We didn’t explain the nitty-gritty, but we shared that he wasn’t going to make it. “Mommy and Daddy are going to have baby brother,” I said, “but he’s not coming home.” It hurt me to tell her; she was hugging my belly every day.

After I delivered him, still in the hospital, I had to call funeral homes. Since we had to travel out of state, we had to figure out where to send him in Illinois, and then how to get him home to Ohio. It would cost thousands of dollars. I will always remember seeing him in his little basket, and having to say my last goodbye before they wheeled me down to hop in a car for another five-hour drive (not including the stops to bleed in gas station bathrooms).