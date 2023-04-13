“Some Anti-Abortion People Will Say Our Situation Was Different. It’s Not.”

Data show that some abortions at this stage of pregnancy took place because even though women wanted to have them earlier, they were unable to, due in part to access. The span of time between choosing to have an abortion and being able to get the procedure is longest for Black women. A multiyear study found that the reasons people terminate at or after 21 weeks are because they didn’t know they were pregnant, were under- or uninsured, had a lack of understanding of access, were considered high-risk for life-threatening conditions, or found fetal anomalies.

The TFMR community, as members of this group often call themselves, represents an often misunderstood collection of people who have abortions, namely those who wanted the pregnancy and child and are devastated when health complications interfere. Arguments that divide women into stark categories of those who choose to be childless versus those who are fulfilling their purpose as mothers miss the diverse, nuanced reasons all kinds of people, with all kinds of needs and desires at different stages of pregnancy, have abortions (not to mention the fact that most people who have an abortion are already parents).

Since Dobbs, these women face additional traumas that start immediately after hearing a diagnosis. Robbed of time to process the news, they are thrown into action in order to meet state-imposed deadlines. In a week-based legal system, each day matters. Some women have mere hours to take in a medical diagnosis before they must call hospitals, acquire childcare, and book flights, let alone find the cash to pay for the procedure. What’s more, pregnancy at this stage is more publicly visible, increasing the likelihood that other people might ask what happened. In some states, those questions could lead to arrests.