Republicans Can’t Run Away From January 6 Forever

Trump will make use of this: In 2016, Trump romped to victory in part because he was able to draw distinctions between himself and his opponents, who he successfully cast as evaders and equivocators. Back then, of course, he was tossing barbs at his rivals over issues like immigration, crime, and the economy, distinguishing himself less as someone who’s thought a lot about those matters or one who’d developed a passion about them, and more as someone who was simply willing to speak in apocalyptic and authoritarian terms. Now, he is talking about his own imagined and inflated grievances—things that he has thought about a lot, and for which he’s kindled a considerable amount of passion.



It’s true that Trump’s current narrative on January 6 is more convoluted than a Christopher Nolan script. The lore he’s built up about the election that was stolen from him now involves George Soros, servers, vote dumps, and alleged misdeeds from Maricopa County, Arizona to Detroit, Michigan, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



His lies about January 6 are just as fanciful: He has refused to acknowledge that his supporters were violent but has also contended that the violence is all Mike Pence’s fault. “Had he sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan. 6, so in many ways you can blame him for Jan. 6,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, No. 1, you have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it.” In other words, Trump believes that his supporters did not commit any acts of violence that day but were well within their rights to be violent. No, it doesn’t make any sense—but then again, when has that ever stopped Trump from maintaining that his electoral struggles weren’t the result of some batshit conspiracy theory.

