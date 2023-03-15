Republicans Can’t Run Away From January 6 Forever

This is all, without a doubt, delusional. Calling it merely “counterfactual” or “false” doesn’t come close to capturing the magnitude of Trump’s against-reality beliefs. None of Trump’s allegations about the 2020 election have even come close to being substantiated; the assault on the Capitol was the violent climax of a monthslong run-up to a coup attempt. Trump’s own culpability is obvious—he is solely responsible for the attack, which left several dead and many injured. It is perhaps the clearest and most obvious fodder for an anti-Trump attack ad as you’ll find. And yet, most of his rivals barely talk about January 6.



Trump has succeeded in making January 6—and, with it, his lies about the election—a purity test for his rivals. They know that it is a line they have to walk carefully, if not avoid crossing altogether: If they have any hope of winning the nomination, let alone the presidency, they will need to win over scores of Trump’s voters. Doling out tough love—in this case, acknowledging the truth about the Capitol riot—is not a viable strategy within the GOP. Instead, a particularly surreal situation has emerged in which Trump has, perhaps in spite of himself, set a trap for his rivals. If they acknowledge that the election wasn’t stolen, they will undoubtedly alienate the diehards they need to win over. If they acknowledge that Trump was the rightful winner and that January 6 was a boy scout jamboree rather than a violent riot, then they will be backing the idea that Trump not only deserves to be president but is the rightful president—and by extension, the leader of the Republican Party, wrongly denied a second term.



Naturally, all of Trump’s rivals do want to deny him a second term, and so they’re largely trying to win Trump’s January 6 gambit by refusing to play. DeSantis, in particular, has avoided engaging with the issue altogether—a part of a larger plan of mimicking Trump’s policy positions whenever possible (with Covid-19 vaccines being the one big exception). In his part remarks, DeSantis has only sparingly addressed the riot. “It was totally unacceptable and those folks need to be held accountable,” DeSantis said on January 6, 2021. “It doesn’t matter what banner you’re flying under — the violence is wrong, the rioting and disorder is wrong.”

