Trump Has One Good Campaign Idea and It’s Wrecking the GOP

For much of the last two years, Republicans on Capitol Hill have been able to tune out Donald Trump. It was a luxury they couldn’t afford during his time in the White House, when they were beholden to his every whim—and, more often than not, his every tweet. Those 280-character dispatches quickly became dogma; anyone who dared ignore them was quickly excommunicated. But after January 6—and Trump’s related expulsion from Twitter—Republicans have been able to ignore him. Their current agenda—to the extent that one exists at all, beyond a relentless focus on inconsequential and exaggerated social issues, that is—still bears his influence, but it has begun to creep back towards its pre-Trump orthodoxies, particularly on economic issues. Without Trump driving the herd, Republicans were able to get back on their bullshit.

For a while, that meant big, sweeping entitlement cuts—vintage GOP. Republicans started to campaign on cuts to Social Security and Medicare during the midterms, but reversed course after these designs were quickly revealed to be political losers. Now, with the debt ceiling deadline fast approaching, Republican leaders want budget cuts to be on the table in exchange for a vote that will allow America to pay its bills. And while Republican leaders have been coyly suggesting that the big ticket entitlement will escape the axe, Democrats are, justifiably, eyeing those pronouncements warily. But with threats to Social Security and Medicare back in the news, Trump, looking to get his mostly moribund campaign some juice, is seizing an opening to try to once again bend the GOP to his will. Republican leaders deserve what they’re getting.

