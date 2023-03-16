Bored of Hot Takes in a Burning World

These shortcomings cannot be overlooked. But if we return, for a moment, to the idea of textual performance art, they take on a new guise. For Odell’s target audience, the book itself—tedium, omissions, and all—is an unusually interrelational experience, in which both author and reader alter, and are altered by, the ideas as they unfold. In How to Do Nothing, which includes long passages on utopian fiction and meandering encounters with Oakland crows, the reader was often not doing much at all. In Saving Time, we are asked to spend time with Odell’s ideas, knowing that precious hours of our life are passing by and that time devoted to reading—at least for most Americans—cannot be commodified.

In any other era, such a book might be a real waste. Saving Time is neither particularly intellectually incisive nor especially beautifully written, the two conventional paths to excellence in nonfiction. But in an era when discourse is defined by the length of a tweet or a TikTok video, extended explorations of important ideas—and the ideas in Odell’s book are important—can offer something more important than novelty: room for reflection, even disagreement. When I read a tweet that says, “Time is not money,” I could at best be said to know something; when I have spent hours with various iterations of the message that “time is not money,” I have arguably something closer to a mini-deprogramming course. Through the very act of reading this deliberately inefficient book, I am now in the position to do something about it.

Every headline felt vaguely familiar, even if, in reality, my understanding of the topic was trivial.

This therapeutic quality—the hallmark of the “self-help” category in which Odell technically publishes—makes writing or talking about Odell’s books difficult. The reader is prone to either excessively short recaps of what’s on the page or effusive, overflowing personal revelation that spans years of therapy and generations of inherited wisdom only tangentially related to the topic at hand. Further complicating the picture is the fact that the most powerful parts of the text will be different for everyone. One woman’s scales-falling moment is another woman’s itchy eye mask.