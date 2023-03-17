Catherine Lacey’s Pursuit of an Art Monster

So, who was X, really? And do we ever see or feel her? Do we ever see or understand which of all the hers she was for CM? Early in the book, we’re told that X is monstrous (“From the very start I knew that X possessed an uncommon brutality, something she used in both defense and vengeance.”), but, for most of it, we don’t see this up close—we get glimpses; she disappears without notice from CM for days or weeks; she can be withholding, silent, impenetrable—until finally, in the last pages, blood is drawn, a gun is pulled. In both instances, these moments failed, for me, to have the impact that they might have, in part because Lacey has done such a brilliant job of making X impossible to envision, impossible to feel or grasp. (Think here, too, of the late scenes of Tar—fragmentary and miasmic—her running and her smashed up face, her relentless will as her whole world begins to fall. )

This opacity feels less like a failure than a necessary consequence of Lacey’s project: If you convince a reader that there’s no such thing as fully seeing, knowing, understanding, it can be that much more difficult to see and know and understand what happens when this person makes choices and acts. It becomes that much more difficult to feel the weight and implications of that action. “Now, nearly a decade later,” CM writes, “the corporeal jolt and fizz I felt in moments such as these is gone, wholly gone, and cannot be reconstructed or felt again. Time takes those sensations away and without them the story seems simpler and we hold that simplicity up and call it clarity.” CM can’t herself access the feelings that the memories hold inside of them, so then they come to feel also like artifacts, other documents accumulated to make the case for all X might have been, but without the “jolt and fizz” of experience. When, later, there is a moment when it appears X might love CM, it feels both true and tragic, how late, how far removed, the gesture feels.

There is an ambition in The Biography of X that’s thrilling not least because it shows how endless, how elastic and expansive—at a time when so much storytelling feels constricted, tight and close on a single consciousness—fiction can be. It also makes even clearer how elusive that central and unknowable thing—the lighthouse, the grey goose—is. If I yearned at the end for more visceral proximity to both X and CM, the jolt and fizzle of their wants and needs, maybe that’s also what Lacey suggests art can be: work that painstakingly reconstructs the lacks and absences around us, to make us ache for all things that both art and love might never fully grasp.