Ted Lasso Just Can’t Win

This worked very well in the charmingly off-kilter first season, when Coach Lasso’s narrative obstacle was winning over a series of gruff antagonists, from the British sports media to the resistant players to the owner-saboteur. We tracked the progress of Ted’s evangelical mission by the characters who began to talk like him. Ted’s optimism began to infect everyone around him—first easy targets like the blunt and bubbly Keeley (Juno Temple), then hard marks like Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and eventually the bitter and steely Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) herself—and we knew that because they adopted his busy, byzantine, self-referential patter. Like the mushroom zombies in The Last of Us, Ted transformed everyone he met into a single organism, aware of itself as one. The Lasso of Us.

But, with that goal accomplished, all skeptics converted, everyone a little Lasso, where was there to go? This question, unsurprisingly, is one asked and answered on-screen by Ted himself. In the first season finale, Ted laid out a three-season plan for AFC Richmond that also sounds a lot like a three-season plan for Ted Lasso. The team’s just been relegated after a brutal loss, but owner Rebecca surprises Ted by refusing to fire him. So Ted sits on the couch in her office and asks if teams that are relegated can be un-relegated. Rebecca replies that yes, indeed, they can get promoted. So Ted—credulously, incredulously, who knows—says, “So then, next year, we get ourselves a promotion, which looks good on any résumé. Then we come back to this league and … we do something no one believes we could ever do. Win the whole fucking thing.” Season 1: relegation. Season 2: promotion. Season 3: win.

As if that weren’t direct enough, the third season begins with a newly frustrated Rebecca reminding Ted of that speech. Ted remembers, but he’s at a loss: unsure if, after motivating his team (and himself) to pull themselves out of the doldrums in the uneven season 2, he can take them to the promised land in season 3. His ambivalence about this last part—the aforementioned winning of the whole fucking thing—is a recurring theme of the new season. And true to form, the show mirrors Ted’s ambivalence, half-heartedly throwing ideas against the wall. The team signs new players to give their championship push new life, for instance, and so, not unrelatedly, the show brings in new actors to enlarge the world and give it new dynamism. It gives old characters new side hustles and thereby fractures its central workplace into three (possibly four?) separate workplaces. It has Ted variously consider if the solution to his malaise is reconciling with an old friend, pursuing a new love interest, or even dredging up more ghosts from his past. But nothing, it turns out, is exactly right.