How Ted Lasso Took Over the World of Sports Documentaries

There are a lot of these shows. The All or Nothing series typically focuses on a bigger club in search of a crowning achievement. They are meant to show you the majesty of success: The seven habits of highly effective sports bosses. In general, they’re plodding and propagandistic: The big teams have little incentive to show you what’s really going on behind the scenes and control the narrative tightly. Manchester City’s is the most triumphant of the lot—it involves the team romping to victory in the 2017-18 season. But its real purpose is hardly sporting: It exists as part of the larger sportswashing effort of Manchester City’s owners, the United Arab Emirates, and shows them as caring, devoted stewards of a club. Unsurprisingly, the country’s poor human rights record, let alone its financial might, are never addressed.



Then there is the documentary about the scrappy underdog, usually from an industrial city. Sunderland Til I Die is the standard-setter—it’s by far the best of all of the fly-on-the-wall docs, and the only one that gives something like a warts-and-all vision, possibly because the team’s front office, in search of new investors, believed that the documentary capture the team’s triumphant return to the premiership. (Sunderland instead had a disastrous season ending in further relegation down into the depths of the English professional divisions; the show is now seen, both by competitors and the team’s own fans, as a cautionary tale about the dangers of giving documentarians too much unfettered access.) But it’s hardly alone. Take Us Home is a charming, multi-season account of Leeds United’s return to the Premier League that charts a northern English city’s love affair with the idiosyncratic and brilliant Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa. And, most recently, there is Welcome to Wrexham, which recounts the purchase of a small, Wrexham United, a Welsh team languishing in the fifth division, by movie star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney.



No show has embraced the Lasso model as much as Welcome to Wrexham; it is impossible to imagine that the latter show would even exist without the former. Charming and patronizing in equal measure, Reynolds and McElhenney are both essentially presented as Lasso-ish figures. Ignorant of both soccer and Wales, they are classic innocents abroad: Naive and rich, they neither understand the culture into which they have bought themselves nor the magnitude of the task in front of them. The show is a triumph of marketing that often works in spite of itself: Its portraits of the team’s fans and its players are so moving you almost forget that the whole thing is a giant marketing ploy and that Reynolds and McElhenney’s goal is almost certainly to eventually flip the club. (Which, while a bit crass, is far from the worst ownership strategy in the English football leagues.)