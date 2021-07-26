Do We Still Need Ted Lasso’s Relentless American Positivity?

Very little about the series makes sense on paper. It is a sports sitcom that rarely shows its team in action; the first season barely featured a handful of games, nearly all of which were grace notes or footnotes to the main action. It is, moreover, a show rooted in English soccer that is aimed squarely at Americans; it features as many references to the NBA as it does to the English Premier League. It is also a comedy that is not particularly funny. Ice cream, per Lasso, is “like seeing Billy Joel live—it never disappoints,” while “you beating yourself up is like Woody Allen playing the clarinet. I don’t want to hear it.” The television character that Lasso most closely resembles is Ned Flanders, the hyperoptimistic neighbor in The Simpsons. (Flanders is funnier, if only because we laugh at his expense.)



Most strangely, Ted Lasso is a show about the value of sincerity and integrity, but it began as a TV commercial: Sudeikis’s character first appeared in promos for NBC’s Premier League coverage in 2013. Not much has changed. Ted is still an American college football coach who has been given control of a Premier League team without any knowledge of the sport. Season one kept this premise but gave it an explanation straight out of Major League: Lasso’s appointment was an act of sabotage. The owner of the soccer team in question, AFC Richmond, was trying to get the team relegated—that is, demoted to the second level of English soccer, as three Premier League teams are every season—as revenge against her ex-husband, its former owner. The show also does little to disguise the fact that it is a display case for the products of its benefactor. Many of Ted Lasso’s sets may as well be Apple Stores: There are iPads and iPhones everywhere. (They have something else in common: too much Marcus Mumford.)



Lasso’s first season was redeemed, in part, by the quality of its cast. Sudeikis’s performance adds humanity to a character who otherwise behaves like a sentient motivational poster. Lasso should be grating, not just to the pampered millionaires whom he has improbably been assigned to manage, but to the audience as well. But Sudeikis gives Lasso a melancholic core, making his insistence on seeing the brighter side of things seem hard won rather than naïve. The supporting cast is made up of similarly one-note characters imbued with depth by outstanding performances: a gruff college football assistant coach with a heart of gold (co-creator Brendan Hunt); a classic soccer WAG who proves to have more depth than you’d expect (Juno Temple). Veteran midfielder Roy Kent is clearly modeled on the gruff, hard-charging Manchester United legend Roy Keane but is given a gooey core by Brett Goldstein, who is also a writer on the show. Some characters remain one-note even in the show’s second season, particularly the hyperpositive (even by the standards of Ted Lasso) Danny Rojas.

