To Reduce Crime in Atlanta, Leave the Forest Alone

Last year, a study conducted by a team of scholars, some from public safety departments and some from environmental studies, reviewed ten years of precinct-level data in South Africa, where violent crime is a huge problem. After controlling for income, unemployment, and a range of other important factors, they found that for every one percent increase in green space there was a 1.2 percent decrease in violent crime, and a 1.3 percent decrease in property crime. Another study, also published last year, analyzed data in 300 cities in United States with similar results.

Some researchers report a more nuanced finding: sometimes crime takes place in green spaces. We’ve all been warned not to walk alone in certain parks, and sometimes those admonitions are justified. University of Virginia researchers found in 2020 that green space that was badly designed or poorly maintained could increase crime, but when parks or forests were well-designed and cared for, they decreased crime. Equally compellingly, a 2021 study, using cellphone data to track people in Chicago and New York City, found that while a decrease in crime was only loosely related to the presence of nearby parks, residents’ use of parks—playing sports, hanging out with friends, going for walks, birdwatching—had a much more dramatic impact on crime. In Chicago, a 25 percent increase in park visits in an area was associated with a 6.8 percent decrease in violent crime (5.7 percent in New York City).

It would be easy to assume that parks are a proxy here for “having nice things for young people to do.” But the benefits of green space seem to go beyond wholesome amusement: The 2021 study of Chicago and New York City also measured museum use, and found no impact on crime (sorry, fans of art and culture).