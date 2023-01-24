The Atlanta Police Shooting Is a Warning Sign for the Safety of Environmental Activists

While there are now police foundations in nearly every major city, Atlanta’s stands out. Atlanta is the 38th largest city in the country. Its police foundation is the second largest after New York. According to a 2021 report from Color of Change and the watchdog group LittleSis, the Atlanta Police Foundation’s revenue increased by 45 percent between 2018 and 2019. Policing accounted for a third of the city’s $700 million budget in 2022; in 2019, the Atlanta Police Foundation gave the department $11 million. It has purchased 11,000 surveillance cameras, as well as SWAT team equipment. Less than a week after police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in the summer of 2020—when the chief of police resigned and two of the officers involved were indicted on felony charges—the Atlanta Police Foundation gave every officer in the city a $500 bonus.

Police foundation funders nationwide, Color of Change and LittleSis report, include the country’s largest companies, and firms that have at one point been private sector members of ALEC. Among those backers, too, are the fossil fuel companies that have pushed through protest criminalization bills, including Marathon Petroleum. The Atlanta-based logistics giant UPS has people in leadership positions in both ALEC and the APF. The APF board of directors, for instance, includes UPS Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Norman Brothers Jr., as well as former UPS Senior Vice President of U.S. Operations Calvin Darden. UPS President of Government Affairs Mike Kiely serves on ALEC’s Private Enterprise Advisory Council.

The same interests looking to criminalize protests against fossil fuel infrastructure are also looking to build out an ever-more muscular police force capable of enforcing those laws—including against developments like Cop City. The broader logic here isn’t hard to interpret: if protecting corporate profits and priorities is the goal then nothing should be able to get in the way—no matter the cost in human life.