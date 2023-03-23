Ron DeSantis Looks Like a Loser

It's poorly written and has Trump's usual weird capitalization issues, but it is also a pretty compelling argument against a DeSantis presidential bid pic.twitter.com/9eVPZEYQhv — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) March 22, 2023

DeSantis lays a glove on Trump; Trump responds by throwing the entire kitchen sink at him.

DeSantis lays a glove on Trump; Trump responds by throwing the entire kitchen sink at him. Even if the former president has struggled to succinctly label his rival, this statement is a strong case: DeSantis is at best an average governor. Florida’s education system is garbage; its crime rates are high. DeSantis has tried to make Covid an issue—particularly the vaccine that Trump held up as a major achievement—but here, Trump punctures it by arguing that DeSantis handled the pandemic badly, which is true. It is, for Trump, shockingly issues-focused and compelling. It shows he’s prepared to run on their respective records, which probably comes to DeSantis’s surprise, as it does the rest of us.



There are obvious rebuttals, if DeSantis cares to respond. Trump lives in Florida, undercutting his portrait of the state as a Bosch-ian hellscape. And it’s still not clear how potent vaccine skepticism will be: Trump’s only major accomplishment as president (the rapid development of a Covid-19 vaccine) is increasingly a liability, and DeSantis knows it. But DeSantis’s early strategy of adopting nearly all of Trump’s policy positions while making veiled criticism of Trump’s personality isn’t working. There are signs, moreover, that he’s already backing away from it: After expressing skepticism for months of continued funding of Ukraine, DeSantis condemned Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal” in his interview with Morgan. At the same time, he also qualified his earlier comments, saying that he just wanted to make sure that funding wouldn’t continue indefinitely and that American troops would not be deployed—which is ultimately not so different from the Biden administration’s approach right now.



These shifts and flip-flops are surely driven by DeSantis’s awareness that his support is slipping precipitously among Republican voters. At the end of last year, he was considered a serious challenger, if not the presumptive favorite. Trump looked weak in the wake of the Republicans’ disappointing midterm elections and his own low-energy campaign launch, and he was becoming even weirder and more paranoid. DeSantis had MAGA credentials and the support of much of the conservative establishment. But then Trump, seeing the growing threat, began laying into DeSantis, who responded by quietly taking it on the chin. The governor is now correcting course, but the damage is done: A Monmouth poll released Wednesday found that Trump leads DeSantis by 14 points—and that Trump has gained 15 points since December, while DeSantis has lost 12.

