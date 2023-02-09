Trump Gives DeSantis a Taste of His Own Medicine

This was really something else: In a post on his bespoke social media network Truth Social, Trump alleged that his leading opponent for his party’s nomination was a “groomer.” Trump’s accusations came alongside a picture of a twentysomething DeSantis—then a high school teacher—allegedly drinking alcohol with high school girls, purportedly his students. (Adding another surreal wrinkle to this story is the fact that the picture, which is unverified, was first reported on Hill Reporter, a website run by the weirdo anti-Trump, pro-Robert Mueller-and-the-rule-of-law Krassenstein brothers.) “Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher,” Trump posted. “That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!” he added.



This was inevitable. For years, Republicans—and DeSantis in particular—have been throwing around accusations of pedophilia and “grooming” at Democrats, particularly gays and those participating in and promoting drag shows. The play was essentially stripped from the QAnon conspiracy canon, whose adherents believe that Democrats and their allies are deliberately exposing children to homosexuality, transsexuality, and other deviant identities in a malevolent attempt to transform society. Trump, in this telling, is a messianic figure ordained to expose this ring of malefactors and imprison them all in Gitmo.



Rather than repudiate the QAnon types, Republicans have dipped into its lore, entwining its themes and symbols into the party’s own tropes, stoking a moral panic that they can then exploit politically. DeSantis is no dilettante when it comes to QAnon fusion. He won reelection by arguing that Florida was “where woke goes to die,” a reimagining of the state’s unofficial motto (“where your grandparents go to die”). He has used his power as governor to ban teachers from even referencing the existence of homosexuality and has obsessed over the very existence of drag shows: He recently threatened to strip the liquor license of the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation after it hosted one. His aide-de-camp, Christina Pushaw, relentlessly characterizes those who oppose DeSantis’s harsh sanctions of the LGBTQ community as de facto participants in a pedophilia conspiracy.

