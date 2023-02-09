Trump Gives DeSantis a Taste of His Own Medicine

Republicans like DeSantis have adopted the “groomer” slur because it’s a potent political weapon. Republicans may cut school funding and social welfare programs, but it allows them to make the case that they are protecting defenseless children from those who would wantonly exploit them. Now Trump is turning the tables on DeSantis, calling him a creep, a groomer, and a pedophile—all words the Republican base now associates with Democrats.



There’s no guarantee that Trump will get this idea to stick in voters’ minds. One reason why the slur has been so effective is that it prudently backfills Republicans’ assumptions about their political rivals. Republicans increasingly believe that Democrats are not just bad politically but actually evil. The “groomer” accusation is a potent exercise in confirmation bias—proof that Democrats really are rotten to the core. The GOP’s obsession with drag shows allows them to characterize these events as part of a a large-scale conspiracy; proof that their political enemies are trying to undermine America’s moral foundation. But while a picture of an adult Ron DeSantis drinking with high school girls–his students!—is creepy and gross, it doesn’t really fit in with the right’s larger “grooming” rhetoric.



More than anything else, Trump’s attack on DeSantis probably speaks to his own desperation. At the moment, he’s trailing in many head-to-head polls against his rival. The Florida governor has heretofore ignored Trump’s attacks. But Trump needs DeSantis to get into the race so he can try to drag him down—and so voters who are intrigued by DeSantis can see just how wooden, weird, and uncharismatic he is. A flamboyant accusation of grooming and pedophilia is really just a gambit to get DeSantis to pay attention to Trump, and it isn’t working.

