Who Are You Calling a Fascist?

Alex: You make the case that America had fascists and had Nazis, but they were never in government; they weren’t a hugely powerful force. I would wonder if there’s some utility in highlighting the actually existing American tradition—not that fascism is something that happens over there.

Laura: Well, here’s a question. I think you can convincingly go with a checklist approach where you can convincingly make the argument you are making, which is there’s a distinct tradition that you have to be in and context in order to say it’s fascism. But what about historical analogy? Because I think a lot of what’s happening is analogy: People are saying “This looks a lot like fascism,” and rhetorically, that’s a powerful point, or it feels powerful because the ’40s and the post-war years were a period when Americans and much of Western Europe all agreed that there was something that was bad and that was fascism. It’s a moment of consensus that’s quite unusual in history, right? There’s a temptation to draw the analogy without saying this is literally the same thing, this is the same historical moment. You’re saying, “This is a lot like this, and we all agreed that that was bad.”

Daniel: Totally. So let’s get into the analytical–political distinction. I don’t like doing this, but I’ll do it. As a Jew, I find it absurd that anyone compares what’s going on in 2023 America to what happened in Nazi Germany. It just doesn’t compare. There’s no way that one can make an analogical point to what happened in Nazi Germany to modern day America without… It’s kind of offensive, actually. It’s just not similar, in my opinion.

Laura: Although when someone like Timothy Snyder, say, invokes tyranny in Nazi Germany or fascism more generally, it’s as a warning, rather than saying something on the level of the Holocaust is happening here.

Daniel: Right. And I think it’s a misdiagnosis of what is happening and what is going to be needed to stop it. Because, again, I don’t think the structuring conditions are meaningfully comparable.

Laura: So let’s go to the political usefulness. You have a point in the piece where you say that people have been calling their enemies fascist for a long time, particularly on the left. What is the case for doing that? I mean, you mentioned a couple of examples where you say, “Actually it is kind of powerful when Angela Davis called people fascist.” It’s a way of making a point. Is it persuasive? Maybe not. And tell us who she is calling a fascist, how she’s using it.

Daniel Bessner: She referred to, if I remember correctly, the Vietnam War as a fascistic war, and she referred to basically the prison industrial complex as a fascist structure. What she was intending to do was to help Americans appreciate that their liberal democratic capitalist society in certain ways uncomfortably mirrors the experience of Nazi Germany. What she was effectively doing there was building on Herbert Marcuse, who was a member of the Frankfurt School, a German exile intellectual who experienced fascism firsthand in Weimar Germany, who argued in the early ’60s that liberalism, sort of a neutral liberalism, actually enables fascist conditions. So Marcuse was identifying liberalism as fascism, which I don’t think is right, and Davis was, in my understanding of her, building upon that, with the intention of helping Americans appreciate uncomfortable realities. I would say, as a political project, that didn’t work.

Laura: RSo there’s two ways of thinking about it. One is she’s making a statement. So she’s using this word that, again, everyone has agreed this describes something that’s bad, and applying it to something that people don’t necessarily agree is bad. You are saying it doesn’t work because it didn’t convince everyone of her point of view.

Daniel Bessner: Or really anyone! There’s no political coalition. We’re 50-plus years on from that. How have we, as a society, done in confronting the racialized prison industrial complex? I would bet Davis would say that she didn’t expect this to have that effect, but that’s what she was doing, and that’s what the debate is over today. As far as I know, Davis hasn’t contributed to the most recent debates at all; probably because she doesn’t think it’s that important.

Laura: In the years since then, you have had loads of isolated instances of people saying, Obama’s a fascist, Hillary Clinton’s a fascist, anyone under the sun they don’t like is a fascist. But something changed in 2016 and you see a real uptick in people using this word and becoming much more serious about whether it’s justified to use this word.

Daniel: Why?

Laura: Well, talk us through that. Why do you think it became important for people to identify Trump as a fascist? Because there was also, at the same time, a discourse going on, which is still ongoing, about how Trump was actually the summation of all of these fringe traditions in American politics. A very common argument is: Nothing is new, Trump is the return of so-and-so in American politics.

Daniel: Fundamentally, I think the outsize liberal response to Trump emerged from his affect and the fact that everyone thought that Hillary Clinton was going to win. That is the basis. But why has the fascist debate become so powerful and so rancorous? The way I approach this is, “Why didn’t this debate happen under Bush?” If you were a dead alien looking at the universe, you would say that guy seems a lot more Nazi-like than that guy. How come this debate really didn’t define the Bush administration? It’s because liberalism is in crisis, and liberalism was not in as much crisis under Bush as it is today. I think Bush initiated—I actually have an article in Jacobin that came out today that says you could view the Iraq War as initiating 20 years of liberal crisis. Then you have the 2008–2009 collapse. You have the various interventions in Libya, Syria, Ukraine. You have the liberal entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried or Elizabeth Holmes failing. A lot of the liberal promises of the ’90s and ’00 proved not to be true. So in a moment when liberalism is in crisis and there’s no clear identifiable existential ideological enemy like the Soviet Union anymore, liberals and liberalism as a structure have needed to identify fascists in order to rejustify themselves as a vital center, which is why the talk of fascism exploded under someone like Trump and not under someone like Bush. It’s effectively because liberalism is in a moment of crisis right now.

Laura: One of the arguments for using the term “fascist” to describe Trump and Republicans is to convey how serious the threat they pose is and to try to motivate people to vote against them. In the piece, you argue that there are actually much better ways to motivate people. Tell us what you have in mind.

Daniel: It’s the classic old giving people material goods. I actually think we’re entering kind of a post-ideological age where ideology is going to be less determinative of history and international affairs than it was over the previous century or so. I think it’s just the old standby. Give people material goods, give people good jobs, give people money, allow working Americans to live decent and noble lives. That’s the best way to win people over in the Democratic Party, but unfortunately, the Democratic Party has become an elite-focused, meritocratic-based institution that is not exactly willing to promote policies of redistribution.

Laura: Well, on that note, thank you so much for talking to us.

Alex: Thank you very much.

Daniel Bessner: Thank you so much for having me, guys. Appreciate it.

Alex: You can read Daniel Bessner’s piece, “Does American Fascism Exist?” at newrepublic.com.

