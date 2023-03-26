Why Trump ’24 Is Far More Dangerous Than Trump ’16

The havoc this would wreak is hard to comprehend. For example, there are about 19,000 employees in the Department of Energy. Only a few hundred are political. The rest stay in their jobs from administration to administration, and many of those jobs are highly technical. Check out this DOE org chart and imagine Trump lackeys in charge of nuclear nonproliferation, energy security, energy supply chains, and the dozens of other jobs that require tremendous knowledge and experience.

But that’s not even the worst of it. Who would be President Trump’s secretary of state? National security advisor? Whom would he name to be the United States’ ambassador to NATO? In 2017, Trump tried to hide his Putin affections, which only came into full flower at that Helsinki press conference in July 2018. If there’s a next time, he’ll be openly pro-Putin from jump street.

But the very worst of it would be the way Trump would abuse the justice system. His rhetoric today is the time-honored rhetoric of fascists throughout history—accuse the other people of doing what you are doing, or planning to do, and that way you’ll fool at least half the people into thinking you’re the solution and not the problem. So in describing the allegedly corrupt people coming after him now, he is in fact signaling his own intentions.