Why Trump ’24 Is Far More Dangerous Than Trump ’16

The revenge he seeks against the deep state and the prosecutors who are closing in on him. Many in the audience held signs that said “Witch Hunt” as Trump spun out a fantastical story involving Chuck Schumer’s brother, a corporate lawyer in New York, who is supposedly part of the enormous conspiracy to take down Trump. “The abuses of power that we’re currently witnessing at all levels of government will go down as among the most shameful, corrupt, and depraved chapters in all of American history,” Trump said. He called it “the central issue of our time,” and he told his audience, as he always does, that “they’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you,” which enlists them emotionally and psychologically in the revenge plot.

The apocalypse part was even worse. Get this: “Our opponents have done everything they can to crush our spirit and break our will. But they’ve failed. They’ve only made us stronger. And 2024 is the final battle. That’s gonna be the big one. You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over, and America will be a free nation once again.”

The final battle. What? So now the Dark Lord is dragging us into his science fiction movie. Except this isn’t fiction. He means it. A man who wanted a mob to kill his own vice president also wants—hungers for, lusts for—a Book of Revelations–level battle, fought, of course, in his name and for his greater glory.