Why the Republicans’ “Lower Energy Costs Act” Won’t Lower Energy Costs

Democratic leadership doesn’t seem to have fallen for the trick. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said H.R. 1 will be dead on arrival in the Senate and Biden has vowed to veto the package should it make it to his desk. The Office of Management and Budget put out a strongly worded Statement of Administration Policy. H.R. 1 “would raise costs for American families by repealing household energy rebates and rolling back historic investments to increase access to cost-lowering clean energy technologies,” the statement reads. “Instead of protecting American consumers, it would pad oil and gas company profits—already at record levels—and undercut our public health and environment.”

Republicans seem to know H.R. 1 will fail. Party insiders speculated to The Washington Post this week that they want to be able to point to Democrats killing a bill called the “Lower Energy Prices Act” so that Democrats look bad when gas prices more than likely go up this summer, as they tend to every summer. H.R. 1 may also be the blueprint for a package they hope might court more bipartisan support. “Dems may come to the table because they need [permitting overhaul] for their renewable energy, they need it for their transmission,” Congressman Garret Graves, author of the bill that provided the inspiration for much of H.R. 1’s permitting language, said this week. “Republicans may come to the table because they need it for their [pipelines] or whatever else.” Some anonymous Democratic lawmakers told Politico they could be interested in a different version of the package, making peace with it being the pound of flesh they exchange for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreeing to raise the debt ceiling.

Calling something “permitting reform” is a useful way of rallying support for a few reasons. For one, there are wind and solar developers, in addition to fossil fuel companies, frustrated by the processes they need to go through to get approval to build stuff. A number of clean energy trade associations—including the American Clean Power Association, Solar Energy Industries Association and the American Council on Renewable Energy—have thrown their weight behind the Chamber of Commerce’s call for permitting reform, joining the likes of the American Petroleum Institute.