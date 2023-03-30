Here’s What Happened When ChatGPT Wrote to Elected Politicians

Not everyone was fooled by Cornell’s A.I. emails. At the end of the experiment, all state legislators received a debrief informing them of the purposes of the study and the reason for the deception. Several legislators wrote back and shared examples of red flags that made them skeptical of some of the messages they received. These legislators said they disregarded emails that didn’t specifically identify themselves as local constituents; in some cases, legislators said they knew their districts so well that they didn’t respond when they didn’t know the writer’s name. Others flagged language styles that didn’t mesh with their districts. One state legislator from a less affluent district responded that his constituents “write like they talk,” and since the A.I.–written letters were less colloquial and more formal, he flagged them as spam or from outside the district and thereby not worth a response.

In small districts, local knowledge and a careful eye may guard against astroturfing. The former is all but impossible in a large, heterogeneous constituency, but the latter is not. “More digital literacy and skepticism can be healthy,” Kreps said. “Obviously, there’s a downside to taking what we read with a grain of salt, but we might be living in a world where it’s a helpful guardrail to think more critically about what we read and dig deeper and do some of our own fact checking when we come across something that doesn’t sound right.”

The experiment also revealed an occasional glitch that unmasked an artificial message. (One email began: “My name is Rebecca Johnson, and I am a single father raising a daughter.” It took a human being to notice the discrepancy.) Kreps believes that “the solution to this tech threat may be tech itself, with new tools that can identify machine-generated text.” One example: OpenAI is experimenting with “watermarking” that can identify generated text.