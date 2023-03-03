Artificial Intelligence Meets Its Worst Enemy: the U.S. Copyright Office

Randomized and uncontrolled generation renders the result ineligible for copyright, the office said. While it noted that Kashtanova said she went to great lengths to enter prompts specific enough to produce her desired result, that input was not the same as actual creative work. The office compared her to a patron who commissioned a piece of artwork from a client based on specific instructions. If she had given the same instructions to a human artist that she gave to Midjourney, the office noted, Kashtanova herself would not be able to claim the copyright of the piece that the artist ultimately produced.

That explanation is a laudably insightful understanding of labor and creation by the Copyright Office. It may be even more apt than the government realized. A “generative A.I.,” after all, is only as good as the material it is “trained” on—the corpus of raw text or images that the algorithm then uses to produce simulacra of new text and images. In January, a group of artists filed a class-action lawsuit against Midjourney and other artbot creators for copyright violations after it allegedly used their art as part of the raw material for its bots. Getty Images announced that same month that it would sue U.K.-based Stability AI on similar grounds for using its vast archive for its own artbots.

Some A.I. proponents have billed chatbots and artbots as a way to now “disrupt” professions that relied on creative and intellectual capital, like lawyers and artists and even journalists like myself. It’s one thing to replace taxi cabs with Uber and Lyft, however, and another to replace a public defender with a laptop. The underlying labor behind ride-sharing services is basically the same; it’s just the delivery mechanism and profit structure that changed. Perhaps someday technology will advance to the point where a Data-like android writes my articles for free instead of an actual person who receives wages and health insurance. That would first require the android’s programmers to actually understand the jobs they are trying to replace beyond “create an image” or “write a text”—something that, so far at least, appears beyond their abilities.