Wolfish Is a Deep Dive Into Fear

The prose itself in Wolfish is brisk and essayistic, and makes for a compelling read. But among the many things Berry is afraid of, at times she is also afraid of her own voice. Throughout the book, Berry cites other essayists and poets (Cathy Park Hong, Elisa Washuta, and Carmen Maria Machado among them): Many of these quotations appear mainly as single sentences, without much elaboration or exposition, and seem designed mainly to shore up Berry’s own writing, as though she doesn’t quite have the confidence to bring her own lyrical flair to the page and needs to borrow.

Often, these quotes feel as though they’ve been put here out of Berry’s fear that, as a white woman, she needs to demonstrate her awareness of and debt to writers of color. But this backfires. For one, such quotes often end up being redundant: “The lesson of the game,” she writes of our dependency on fossil fuels, “is that burning resources always leads to collapse. The quarter drops. Someone always drinks what’s left. Our challenge is to learn to better take care of one another—human, animal, and plant—before we reach that point. As Alexis Pauline Gumbs asks in Undrowned: Black Feminist Lessons from Marine Mammals: ‘How can we listen across species, across extinction, across harm?’” The invocation here is strange; in Undrowned, Gumbs spends pages attempting to wrestle with answers to this question, one that, to her, is intertwined with the legacy of slavery and the intergenerational trauma caused by racism. In Wolfish, the question is dropped like a generic, rhetorical call to action, and then Berry moves on.

It seems curious that Berry repeatedly quotes books explicitly about Blackness—not just Gumbs’s Undrowned but Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent, Claudia Rankine’s Just Us, and Tressie McMillan Cottom’s Thick, among others, often via quotes that are decontextualized and reduced to aphoristic asides—in a book relentlessly focused on the experience of being a white woman. What is a line from McMillan Cottom on the disbelief that Black women face when they’ve been assaulted (“What if your skin is too dark to show the bruises that the police often require to believe that you were abused?”) doing here, given that, to go by Berry’s telling, the police are always quick to believe her, even when she’s physically unharmed? When she again quotes McMillan Cottom on the potential harm that white women can do (“If I knew to be cautious of men, I did not learn early enough to be cautious of white women”), it is not in the context of potential harm that Berry does to Black women (or Black men—all her ambiguous assailants are white; there are virtually no Black people in Wolfish at all), but in the entirely accidental harm she does to a white German man. Seemingly afraid of her status as a white writer, Berry offers up Black writers (alongside other writers of color) as a counterbalance, but in the process tries to strip them of context and make their words serve her own story.