The New Great Expectations Is Very Rude

In Knight’s adaptation, this arrangement is much the same as it is in the source material, but everything from Pip’s early aspirations to Havisham’s wealth to Jaggers’s business is couched in the explicit terms of imperialism. Before he’s even met Havisham and Estella, the young Pip tells Joe that he aims to leave this village to see London and the world. His eyes, he says, are “looking east, down the River Thames that flows past these tiny parishes, to the empire. Our empire.” It’s a bit of a jarring moment, but it’s only the first of many. Indeed, he blathers about his imperial ambitions so much that, at one point, Knight has Havisham roll her eyes and say, of Pip, “Oh, how he loves the empire.”

But Pip’s corruption and disillusionment also take imperial form. Early in the series, Knight adds a scene in which Pip nobly refuses to sell manacles to a ship’s captain if he intends to use them to transport enslaved Africans to the Americas—only if the manacles are used for prisoners. Later, Havisham—who smokes opium like a chimney—arranges a mock ball for Pip and Estella to practice their manners and their dance steps. She sets the scene: “a beautiful society ball, built by my father on the proceeds of indigo, opium, and slaves.” One of her cruelest tricks is making Pip earn the money for his first gentlemanly suit by selling a bag of premium opium at the docks to the same slaver he’d refused earlier. This Pip deals drugs! The slaver himself is the one to point out the contradiction in this. Pip frames his gentlemanly dreams as part and parcel of England’s imperial project, but the more he learns about how the empire works, what ignoble sacrifices it requires, the less appealing it (and his gentlemanly status) becomes.

While these frequent exclamations about the imperial origins of all this money might seem conspicuous, they’re not exactly foreign to the text. Dickens did not highlight them in this way, but the society about which he wrote was absolutely built upon the colonial economy and all of its violences. The great postcolonial scholar Edward Said began his influential 1993 book, Culture and Imperialism, with a reading of Great Expectations along these lines. The separation between the fates of Dickens’s characters and the imaginative infrastructure of the British Empire, Said suggested, was always a convenient fiction. From the Australian origin of Pip’s inheritance to Pip and Estella’s dreams of Cairo, to Pip’s ultimate future as a businessman in “the East,” the novel’s plot is one enabled by and expressed through the circuits of the empire. Knight’s anti-colonial critique in this show is not a particularly complex one, but it’s one that builds upon this well-established reading of the original source material. Pip’s ultimate transformation—in the book as well as the series—is the product of an economy and a class system that owes everything to the sins of the empire. Knight just makes a point of saying so.