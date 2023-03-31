What They’re Thinking Inside the White House About Trump’s Indictment

There was a great deal of nervous speculation about Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, who is methodologically setting out the case that Trump violated Georgia state law in his post-election efforts to pressure Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state. An aide audibly muttered to herself, “I hope she’s a better lawyer than Bragg,” before looking embarrassed when she was obviously overheard. Once again, the political side of the room had the last word: “We want television to again start replaying the Raffensperger tape. Even the dumbest voters in western Pennsylvania and the WOW counties of Wisconsin might figure that normal presidents don’t tell a state election official, ‘I just want to find 11,780 votes.’”

When the name Merrick Garland was finally mentioned, senior advisers thought they detected a brief grimace flash across Biden’s face. When it comes to the attorney general and martyr-to-Mitch-McConnell failed Supreme Court nominee, no one in the White House was certain what Biden actually thinks. For more than two years, the president has been so determined to keep an arms-length relationship with Garland that sometimes people actually forget that the tight-lipped attorney general is part of the Cabinet.

No one wanted to directly vocalize the Big Questions that were on everyone’s mind: “What gives with the Justice Department? Why are the federal prosecutions of Trump moving more slowly than a baseball game before the pitch clock?” In the past, Biden aides have groused among themselves that Garland was guaranteed to hold his job in the second term because the slow-moving A.G. would need a full eight years to decide whether to indict Trump for trying to engineer a coup on January 6. Even the cache of secret documents deliberately hidden in storage closets at Mar-a-Lago (seemingly an open-and-shut felony) seemed to paralyze Garland.