What They’re Thinking Inside the White House About Trump’s Indictment

Before they even gathered, instructions were telephoned to White House staffers (to avoid even the hint of a paper trail) with a dire warning: Anyone, even the most junior policy aide, would be fired if he or she were caught gloating or joking in any way about Trump. That dictum especially applied to late-night drinks with friends and emails to family members. And every press comment—even whispered off-the-record chats with trusted reporters—had to be limited to variants of “We have faith in the American legal system, and we will have nothing further to say about any legal matter that is not under federal jurisdiction.”

Within the Oval Office, there was a vigorous internal debate over whether it was good for the president that the initial Trump prosecution came from Alvin Bragg, the left-wing Manhattan district attorney with no close Biden connections. Trump had immediately charged Thursday night that Bragg was “doing Joe Biden’s dirty work.” But this seemed like a minor motif compared to MAGA World’s George Soros obsession. Some Biden aides worried aloud about the flimsiness of Bragg’s apparent case since the underlying offense (falsifying business records) is a misdemeanor rather than a felony under New York law. But the grumbles about Bragg from staffers with glittering law degrees immediately stopped when a political operative with an academic pedigree shakier than even Biden’s pointed out, “We win every single time someone on TV says the magic phrase, ‘Hush-money payments to a porn star.’”

What worried everyone, even Biden, was the fear that a botched prosecution could convince enough swing voters that Trump was the maligned victim that he claimed to be. That argument particularly impressed the glittering legal talent in the room until someone from the political side pointed out the obvious: Before Bragg’s prosecution implodes—if it’s as weak as is feared—there will be other indictments, other cases.