Here Is the Moment Fox News Learned Donald Trump Has Been Indicted
“Shit.”
Fox News hosts couldn’t contain their shock Thursday when they learned that former President Donald Trump had been indicted.
The hosts audibly gasped on air as their colleague read out the breaking news announcement.
Trump is now the first former president ever to be criminally charged. A Manhattan grand jury had been investigating him for his role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The charges are not yet known.