Trump has given the “impending indictment” story his best shot, acting like this is his most desperate hour. But even here, he lacks the capacity to surprise us. We have known the broad contours of the crime the grand jury has focused on for years: In 2016, he authorized hush-money payments to a porn star with whom he’d had an affair a decade earlier. These payments may have had been historically transformational: It is certainly possible that he might have lost the 2016 election had the affair been disclosed at some point along the way. But it’s equally likely that it wouldn’t have altered the outcome: The Access Hollywood tape didn’t doom Trump, after all.



Stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before: Given the scope of Trump’s crimes, dinging him for campaign finance violations is not so different from cuffing Al Capone for tax evasion. One could write a biography of Trump told strictly through the lens of wrongdoing, from mere chicanery to criminality—decades of financial crimes and allegations of sexual misconduct giving way to campaign finance violations and a literal attempted coup. The most shocking thing about Trump’s arrest is that it took this long for someone to decide, “Hey, there should probably be some sort of consequences for any of the items on this vast list of misdeeds.”



Somehow, we have to lay our cynicism to the side. It’s this very long-running lack of accountability that makes Trump’s arrest so significant. For decades, Trump was the poster boy for a specific type of impunity: the wealthy playboy who flouts the law because he knows it doesn’t apply to him. For the last eight years, he has represented a different type: an authoritarian who gleefully casts norms aside, repeatedly violating the law and the Constitution to advance his own twisted political project. Most of the efforts to hold Trump accountable for his most obvious transgressions—as well as those that only came to light as a result of his political prominence—have stalled, if they’ve gotten off the ground at all.

