He was impeached twice, but never convicted thanks to cowards in the Republican Party. His efforts to influence and literally overturn the 2020 election have gone unpunished, a horrific precedent. The Department of Justice, for reasons clouded in mystery, has slow-walked investigations. Other authorities with the capacity to charge him have declined to press what looked to be promising cases against the former president. Trump got away with many of his financial crimes because very rich people are rarely held accountable for such wrongdoing. He undertook a number of illegal acts with the expressed intent of overturning an election. Until now, he has never faced the music.



A great deal of the debate about Trump’s potential arrest has focused on its novelty. Donald Trump will become the first ex-president to be indicted, perhaps arrested. That arrest may happen while he is a candidate in the 2024 Republican primary. It will undoubtedly have electoral implications and be seen, in some circles, as purely political. The GOP line on his impending arrest has found Republicans arguing that this even if Trump is guilty of what he is accused of—and few really exert any effort suggesting he is not—it shouldn’t matter. This is a political witch hunt and these charges would have never been brought if the defendant to be was not Donald Trump. Republicans mount these defenses, even as they seek a new party standard bearer to bring the Trump era that they brought upon themselves to a close.



This is a strange argument because it’s also abundantly clear that only Trump could have gotten away with everything he has: His very brazenness—his theatrical inevitability—has served as a perverse asset. It is especially strange coming from people who have spent years, decades even, arguing that any number of Democrats—from the Clintons, to Barack Obama, to scores of party figures who will be accused of being “groomers” or agents of a deep state—of phantasmagoric scams and sins. The biggest sinner, the most elaborate scammer, is one of their own: Donald Trump committed crimes. He should be held accountable for those crimes—as should anyone else in the same position. Hopefully, this is a start.