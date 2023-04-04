The Blind Spots in Marty Baron’s Case for Objectivity

Why? Because if the debt were important, then covering it would flatter how journalists perceive themselves: It’s an ugly truth that politicians like to ignore, it gives license to criticize both major parties, it theoretically affects every taxpayer’s pocketbook, and it’s the stated cause of dramatic standoffs in Congress. If only the basic mechanics of federal debt actually worked how journalists wish it did.



Baron would likely object the most to the idea that the press’s deference to the Fed is a by-product of objectivity. But access journalism persists across the mainstream media for a reason. The thoughts and opinions of Fed governors are indisputably newsworthy, and journalists aren’t supposed to enter any reporting project with the goal of attacking a source, right? If the first duty of a journalist is to seek out the news and report it, and being friendly with powerful sources is the only way to get important news, aren’t reporters obliged to get the scoops they can by the most effective means?



Most people agree that access journalism violates the principles of objectivity, but in the moment, individual cases often feel justifiable under the standard. Explicit quid pro quos are rare. Like most corruption, the issue tends to result from an alignment of incentives, a need to compromise for a greater good, and fear of competitors gaining an advantage. And sometimes, as at the Fed, the journalist who implicitly trades their integrity for information gets to become “a kind of economic indicator in [their] own right,” in the words of New York magazine.

