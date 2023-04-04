The Blind Spots in Marty Baron’s Case for Objectivity

Baron writes, “When I defend objectivity, I am defending it as it was originally defined and defending what it really means. The true meaning of objectivity is not the straw man that is routinely erected by critics so that they can then tear it down.” Ah, but who is straw-manning whom? While what Baron is ultimately speaking out in favor of is largely unobjectionable, he ends up with an entirely different contention from the one he seemingly set out to make, arguing past the detractors of objectivity and responding to criticisms of concrete practices by reiterating his support for abstract ideals—which no one was disputing in the first place.



Baron asserts that (unspecified) critics of objectivity have three main objections: No one can be truly objective, so pretending to be objective is pointless; journalism necessarily requires judgment calls (whom to interview, how to frame a story, etc.), so subjectivity is baked in, like it or not; and objectivity “is just another word for … ‘on the one hand, on the other hand’ journalism.” He also asserts that critics believe objectivity is simply “the world seen from the White male perspective”—which, while accurate, elides the fact that since the professionalization of journalism, most reporters and pundits have been not just white and male but also upper-middle class, well-educated socialites—in a word, the bourgeoisie. I’m sure Baron would agree that race and gender aren’t the only aspects of identity that distort our perceptions, but he may not be as cognizant or cautious of this particular distortion.



However, the real problem comes when Baron mounts his defense. He writes that if one understands the ideals that underlie journalistic objectivity, the values that are being defended are obvious: Objectivity means a reporter approaches their work with an open mind, fully aware of their own biases, and possessed of “a willingness to listen, an eagerness to learn—and an awareness that there is much to know.”

