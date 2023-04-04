The Only Thing Worse Than Prosecuting a President Is Not Prosecuting One

That is a fair prediction; future Democratic presidential candidates may have to trust in the good faith of jurors to protect them from prosecutorial misconduct. Unfortunately, Khardori’s hypothetical scenario was not quite persuasive. “Every president travels throughout the country campaigning, fund-raising and making stops for official business,” he wrote. “Say a candidate instructs the motorcade to speed to an event and it results in a deadly car accident or he directs organizers to let people into a venue that is over capacity and someone loses his or her life, crushed in the crowd. Are we later going to see an investigation and prosecution for involuntary manslaughter?”

I am going to go out on a limb here and say that I’m OK with hypothetically prosecuting presidential candidates if they intentionally mow down pedestrians with their motorcade. I think the alternative proposition here—that a candidate for high office could willfully run over one of my loved ones and get away with it—is actually more horrifying to consider. I think this hypothetical scenario gets right to the heart of the matter: Should people really be held to a different legal standard than everyone else just because they are running for office? We’re not talking about the Justice Department’s traditional norm of pausing indictments and investigations to avoid interfering with ongoing elections; we’re talking about recognizing a broader form of personal immunity for presidents, former presidents, and would-be presidents.



There is no parallel for this anywhere else in the American political system. State and federal prosecutors bring charges against elected officials and candidates for office on a regular basis. At least nine state governors have been convicted of crimes ranging from bribery to extortion since 2000. (A tenth, Virginia’s Bob McDonnell, was later freed by the Supreme Court.) Twenty sitting members of Congress were tried and convicted over the same time span. Former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert, who was once third in line for the presidency, was even prosecuted in 2016 for making illegal payments to cover up sexual abuse of minors before he entered political life. How proximate should one be to the Oval Office before they can’t be prosecuted for their crimes?

