Lindsey Graham Has Some Good Advice for Donald Trump, for Once

Some legal commentators, even those who are otherwise disinclined to favor Trump’s view of the law and the Constitution, have expressed doubts about this strategy. Election law expert Rick Hasen wrote last week that the underlying legal theory was “difficult” and that it would be “ill-advised” to pursue charges for it. “It is going to turn on Trump’s state of mind in a case that federal prosecutors looked at and passed on,” he noted. “It seems like a risky move to go after Trump on an uncertain legal theory that requires bootstrapping two crimes for something that might not even merit jail time.”

David French, a conservative lawyer and commentator who frequently criticizes Trump, had similar misgivings. “It rightly said that although he is accused of making hush money payments, the legal theory that it could support a felony charge ‘has largely gone untested’ and ‘would therefore make for a risky legal case against any defendant,’” he wrote in a Times column, referring to press accounts of the potential charges. “If that’s the case, then don’t file the charge.”

Bragg previously came under intense criticism when, shortly after taking office at the beginning of last year, he declined to continue pursuing potential charges against Trump for allegedly fabricating his annual financial statements and misleading banks about the values of his various properties. Two senior prosecutors resigned in protests over the decision, which had ended a three-year investigation into what was once seen as the most perilous of Trump’s legal woes. The New York attorney general’s office filed civil charges against the Trump Organization based on the investigation’s findings in a lawsuit last year that could, if successful, effectively dismantle Trump’s real estate empire.