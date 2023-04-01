In Brazil, Lula beat Bolsonaro by just over two million votes out of a total population of 216 million, a close race that some interpreted as a surprising show of strength for Bolsonaro. However, considering that no sitting Brazilian president had ever lost reelection since the Constitution first allowed an incumbent to seek a second term in 1997, and that Bolsonaro unabashedly used the vast powers of incumbency to further his campaign, Lula’s victory was no small feat. Lula remains broadly popular despite some rocky moments in his first few months: 71 percent of respondents in a recent poll rated his administration as average, good, or great. If Bolsonaro is considering a comeback, this week was not an auspicious start, particularly compared with the reception Bolsonaro used to get at airports when he first ran for president. Anything is possible, but it is far from clear that Bolsonaro has a path back to the presidency whether or not he faces criminal charges before the 2026 presidential campaign.

Trump’s indictment, of course, is noteworthy for how unprecedented it is in the U.S. context. And that has led to an interesting debate: Some Republicans have denounced the indictment—handed down, it’s worth remembering, by a grand jury made up of private citizens—as a kind of politically motivated revenge, evidence of the nation’s democracy being relegated to “Third-World” status. They call this a political prosecution, not justice—the kind of stuff, they insist, that happens in distant “banana republics,” not the solid US of A. Even in disagreement, former George W. Bush speechwriter and anti-Trump conservative David Frum accepted the premise: “Point of clarification, it’s a banana republic when the president of the state commits crimes and DOESN’T face justice.”

Accountability for chief executives can certainly be weaponized in service of a political agenda, as Brazil’s history shows: Lula spent 580 days in prison on corruption charges that were thrown out once it became clear that the presiding judge was colluding with a prosecution well aware of the fragility of its case. But the American right’s panic about becoming a “banana republic” suggests a more specific anxiety: It speaks to the disruption of the abiding U.S. impulse to overlook or absolve ourselves from far-flung and inconvenient facts even—or especially—when the American government is involved.