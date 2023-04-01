Jair Bolsonaro has been sulking in self-imposed exile in Florida since December, following his electoral defeat by leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Given that Bolsonaro never conceded the election and his supporters attacked government offices on January 8, many worried Bolsonaro’s return might spark civil unrest and dominate the news of Latin American’s largest nation. Instead, Bolsonaro’s return didn’t even count among the top trending topics on Twitter, suggesting the former president is losing his social media edge. Major newspapers hardly noted the news, focusing instead on the presentation of the Lula government’s new fiscal framework. On top of all that, of course, in a remarkable coincidence, Bolsonaro’s deflating return to Brazil coincided with Donald Trump’s indictment on over 30 counts related to business fraud, inspiring a similarly lackluster “maybe two dozen supporters” to protest outside Trump’s Florida residence, according to the Orlando NBC affiliate.

During their overlapping years in office, Bolsonaro openly embraced Trump. The leaders, I wrote for The New Republic in 2019, “mostly agree on the problems facing the world and how to solve them.” Like his American idol, Bolsonaro has faced myriad legal challenges since leaving office, most recently a scandal involving jewelry illegally gifted to then-first lady Michelle Bolsonaro by the government of Saudi Arabia. He has predictably dismissed his legal troubles as partisan sniping. Unlike Trump, however, it is not entirely clear that Bolsonaro is aiming for a comeback per se. Ahead of his return, he left his political future open, telling CNN Brasil: “I will not lead any opposition. I will participate with my party, as an experienced person, [with] 28 years in Congress, four as president, two as city councilman and 15 in the Army, to collaborate with whatever they wish.” Bolsonaro did not foreclose on a future run, but he has been much less eager to jump back into the fray than Trump.

The apparent gap in their political chances marks the first key difference between Trump and Bolsonaro. Many Trump supporters see the very fact that Trump is running competitively for president right now as the real reason for Thursday’s reported indictment. Some speculated that Bolsonaro’s return to Brazil and Trump’s indictment would actually bolster their political aspirations. Brian Winter, editor in chief of Americas Quarterly, for example, tweeted: “A grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump on same day Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil. A good day, politically speaking, for both of them.” A Republican donor told The Hill on Friday that “Trump will make great use of this. It will give him a big fundraising boost and lots of free media.” (TNR’s Alex Shephard has convincingly rebutted this argument that Trump will benefit from the indictment, with reasoning that I think can be applied to Bolsonaro as well.)