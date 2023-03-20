Arresting Donald Trump Would Not Be Good for Donald Trump

The most curious part of the emerging Trump defense—that this is a politically motivated prosecution—is that no one, with the exception of Trump himself, bothers to deny that there was criminal wrongdoing. Most Americans do not trust Trump; a majority believed Daniels was telling the truth when she came forward five years ago. In the intervening years, he has done a number of things to make people trust him significantly less. “Probably the least popular thing Trump ever did … was inciting his followers to riot in order to disrupt a legal proceeding, namely the ratification of votes in 2020,” observed Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley, noting that a 2022 CNN poll “found that 79 percent of Americans said his involvement in the events of Jan. 6 was unethical or illegal.” Now Trump is once again urging his supporters to PROTEST; the similarity to his pre–January 6 posts is hardly subtle. Trump would be more than happy to have his supporters riot, all to show his tormenters that unrest will follow if he were ever to have to face consequences for his actions.



Trump’s calls for protest, combined with the American media’s feverish obsession with the horse race, has led to a surreal situation in which the extent of the violence that greets his arrest will almost certainly be overanalyzed in electoral terms. Trump’s calls for protest have been emphatic and repeated, but thus far there is little evidence that thousands of his supporters will take to the streets in the event of his arrest, let alone of anything on the scale of January 6. As the Associated Press reported on Monday, Trump’s exhortations “have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea [of protesting] as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.”

If Trump is arrested and MAGA protesters do not come out in force—which seems likely at this point—many will see this as yet another of the many emerging signs that Trump is a diminished and vulnerable figure—that he doesn’t have the sauce he did in 2016, or even 2020, and his crown is ripe for the taking.

