The Ex-President Who Cried Wolf

He went after Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, as a “radical left, George Soros-backed prosecutor.” Okay, your standard TV-show perp probably wouldn’t have an animus towards the 92-year-old Soros, but he certainly would have shouted about the DA. In similar fashion—as part of his self-portrayal as the most maligned figure in 2,000 years—Trump attacked the presiding judge, Juan Merchan, as biased. Whoa, that’s an original complaint. Most criminal defendants worried about the slammer, of course, believe that the judge in their case is only interested in impartial justice.

Adding to the predictability of his ad hominem attacks, Trump is also running out of new ways to describe his legal plight. “Witch hunt,” which was once a powerful response to the Red-scare tactics of Joe McCarthy, has been repeated so often by Trump dating back to his first days in the White House that it now has the emotional power of the words “parking ticket.”

So Trump, always sensitive to the emotional needs of his acolytes, upped the rhetorical ante during his Waco, Texas, rally at the end of March. Claiming that Joe Biden was responsible for everything that Soros missed, Trump thundered, “The Biden regime’s weaponization of law enforcement against their political opponent is something straight out of the Stalinist Russia Horror Show. We go, Stalinist Russia.” Just in case, the Gulag wasn’t enough, Trump added, “You go back to Communist China or look at a third world banana republic ... Between our borders, our elections, and the weaponization of law enforcement, banana republic.” Maybe Trump fashion mavens such as Melania and Ivanka can explain what the defrocked president has against the Banana Republic clothing chain.