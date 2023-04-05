Flags, Fury, and Farce: A Day in Manhattan With the Pro-Trump Protesters

Everyone on that side is happy Trump is getting arrested. It’s a street party; few if any seem focused on why Trump has ended up on the wrong side of the law. Amid the signs and chants, I see only two acknowledgements of that which has brought us here today: There is a carefully-drawn Stormy Daniels holding a flogger with the words “Someone is going to get spanked” in the background, and a sign with a checklist of all the criminal charges currently hanging over the former president’s head. “Hush money. Tax fraud. Classified Documents. January 6. Election Interference.” The hush money is checked. The rest, of course, are not. They’re coming, the man with the checklist assures us. They’re all coming.

A little after 10:30, the street next to the park explodes with a deafening cacophony of cheap whistles. I am told later this is all for Marjorie Taylor Greene, who did not even make it to the park before turning tail a few minutes after arriving. The woman that 60 Minutes recently called “smart and fearless”—the woman who claims the J6 rioters would have won if she’d been operationally involved—opted to conduct interviews from the safety of her car.

History is happening here, in New York City. As the Watergate scandal unfolded, Richard Nixon faced potential charges for bribery, conspiracy, and various counts of obstruction. But he resigned, and Gerald Ford pardoned him. Today, Trump stands accused of a cobbled-together felony that may not manage to wobble, let alone stand up in court. Other charges may be on the wind; but these—this will always be the first; the cherry popped for La Resistance at last. Precedent has shifted today. The legacy of that shift will likely impact far more politicians than just Trump.