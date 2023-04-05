Flags, Fury, and Farce: A Day in Manhattan With the Pro-Trump Protesters

It is, at first blush, unclear to me what gender has to do with anything about why we are gathered here on the day of Trump’s arraignment on hush money payments that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has likened to election crimes—a day that former Pizzagate enthusiast and current loudmouth Jack Posobiec has deemed “THE FUNERAL PROCESSION OF THE REPUBLIC.” Donald Trump will become the first former president to be indicted, arrested, and arraigned, but somehow, through some physics-defying stretch of the imagination, gender is on trial. That’s the way things would go today: Crowds gathered to react to an indictment; somehow it would all become about the culture war.

As some readers of The New Republic might recall, we did this protest/media circus combination two weeks ago, when Trump prematurely predicted his arrest. Today feels like a gritty reboot: There’s a larger cast and some recycled plot points, but it’s pointedly lacking the madcap joy of the original. Unlike the first iteration of this carnival, there are far more real protesters here today, though their numbers are still not overwhelming. They have arrived with their flags and costumes and generic, formless rage.

Trump’s theoretical legal troubles have become reality at last. Today is not about the words or social media posts of a man who infamously plays fast and loose with the facts. Here, at long last, there is an actual goddamn arrest. But January 6, The Sequel, this (still) is not.



We have been promised celebrities: Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has dared to set foot into the drug-infested crime-ridden den of debauchery that is lower Manhattan to support the man who, I am told repeatedly, is the only person standing between the godless communist liberal fascists and you—yes, you, a good, hardworking American who is also, somehow, in mortal danger of being arraigned for paying hundreds of thousand dollars in hush money to a porn star.