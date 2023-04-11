The Brand New Anti-Abortion Law That’s Steeped in an Old Moral Panic

“[T]here’s no evidence that restricting young people from abortion care helps stop human trafficking of young people,” says Ainsworth. “There’s no correlation between the two.” Meanwhile, she noted, anti-abortion bills rarely consider the needs of survivors in any meaningful way. In fact, since the reversal of Roe, it’s become the norm for anti-abortion bills to no longer include exceptions for victims of sexual assault. “I’m sorry, but you can’t fool us,” she says. “You can’t fool those of us who’ve been in the movement against sexual and domestic violence for decades that you care at all about survivors and what they need or don’t need.”

Idaho has long been a laboratory for policies that provoke constitutionally-rooted legal challenges, and this one is no different. The same week Gov. Brad Little signed the trafficking bill, Planned Parenthood filed suit against the state’s attorney general’s opinion that providers in Idaho cannot refer patients out of state for abortion care, and it’s likely the trafficking bill will be the focus of similar lawsuits. But moral panics can destroy lives even if they don’t dictate policy, and so can the misinformation they propagate.

Even if Idaho’s law is challenged, says Ainsworth, the confusion such measures trigger causes its own kind of damage. “Even when laws are not enforceable, and they get enjoined, unfortunately, people are still so confused—and rightly so—about what’s legal and what’s not now that a lot of people don’t access care when they perfectly well can legally,” she says. “On our helpline we get a ton of calls from people all over the country, and a lot of times people call and believe that something that they need is not legal, when in fact it is.”