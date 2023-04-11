The Brand New Anti-Abortion Law That’s Steeped in an Old Moral Panic

With its loophole of restricting travel by targeting young people, the law sets a precedent for other states to follow—much like Texas’s notorious Senate Bill 8. That measure, which encouraged ordinary people to inform on each other for facilitating abortion care, became a model for similar policies across the country. But the Idaho law also builds on a long history of limiting young people’s autonomy, particularly when it comes to health care, and not just among Republicans. Even before Roe was overturned, many states enforced parental consent laws, some with support from Democrats, that required young people to obtain parental consent before having an abortion. Those who could not involve their parents in the decision were forced to go before a judge for approval.

In this way, young people have always been “easy targets” for this misuse of the law, says Ainsworth, a dynamic that’s also evident in state-level restrictions on gender-affirming care, which often resemble abortion laws in their mechanisms and replicability. The rationale and underlying message are also the same: that these laws ostensibly protect young people from their own decisions. “The ease with which young people’s rights have been restricted in so many contexts, I think, makes it likely that people are going to continue to push for these kinds of restrictions that specifically affect young people,” says Ainsworth.

You can draw a straight line from pre-Roe parental consent laws to Idaho’s grim innovation, but it also reveals another pattern in the ongoing conservative moral panic over sexuality: a conflation of sexual freedom and coercion that betrays a profound misunderstanding of both. Just as the SESTA/FOSTA laws conflated consensual sex work with trafficking, the Idaho law’s use of the term “trafficking” shows a deep disconnect with the reality of sex trafficking, which more often facilitates the need for abortion care, as opposed to being caused by reproductive freedom.