Idaho Republicans Want to Charge People With “Human Trafficking” for Helping Minors to Get an Abortion

Bhattacharya (who now serves on Ron DeSantis’s public health “integrity” committee) and company published the petition on October 5, 2020, at which point more than 200,000 people had died of Covid in the United States alone. Another over 900,000 have died since then—even with America’s hodge-podge, but still not immediately-returning-to-normal response. Mace went to bat for a man whose ideas, if validated further, could have led to thousands of more deaths.

Mace further peddled doubts about the vaccine, saying she had “great regrets about getting the shot,” proclaiming she has not only had long-term effects from Covid, but now from the vaccine too. If she does indeed have such effects, that’s surely concerning. But this does seem to be the first time she has said so, and it doesn’t seem to preclude the possibility that her long-term effects are, in fact, just from long Covid itself—which one would think might make someone less eager to defend a doctor who disparaged Covid mitigation strategies.

And for the cherry on top, Mace proudly declared, “Thank God for Matt Taibbi. Thank God for Elon Musk” for the Twitter Files that helped prompt a hearing so comical, you’d think it would have made it in Mace’s stand-up routine.