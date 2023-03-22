What to Expect If the Abortion Drug Mifepristone Gets Banned

The impact of Kacsmaryk’s ruling could rival the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Every state would be affected by the removal of mifepristone from the market, even those that have recently strengthened the right to an abortion. A revival of the Comstock Act of 1873—which banned mailing anything related to contraception or abortion but was unenforced while Roe was in effect—could also have far-reaching effects.

“This ruling would have much broader ramifications, calling into question also the legality of other drugs and devices that are used in abortion care,” said Selina Sandoval, a practicing ob-gyn in Kansas and a fellow at Physicians for Reproductive Health. “It really just opens the door to significant limitations and other issues.”

In the two-drug regimen that’s currently the standard for medication abortion, mifepristone is followed 24 to 48 hours later by another drug, misoprostol. This method is effective for terminating a pregnancy 99.6 percent of the time. Twelve medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, joined in an amicus brief saying that the drug is highly safe, with major adverse effects like hospitalization, blood loss, or infection occurring in fewer than 0.3 percent of patients. Mifepristone has been used by around five million women since its approval in 2000 and can also be used for miscarriage treatment.