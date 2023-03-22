What to Expect If the Abortion Drug Mifepristone Gets Banned

The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine has also asked the court to overturn some of the more recent actions the FDA has taken on mifepristone, including approving a generic version in 2019 and allowing the medication to be delivered by mail in 2021. Lawyers for the group argued before Kacsmaryk last week that medical abortion causes “cramping, heavy bleeding, and severe pain.” But lawyers for the FDA and the company that manufactures mifepristone countered that the process of terminating a pregnancy often results in bleeding and cramping, and pointed to the significant scientific evidence that the drug is safe to use.

“There’s absolutely no reason to consider a ban, other than a political one,” said Melissa Grant, the COO and co-founder of Carafem, an organization that offers online and in-person abortion care. If Kacsmaryk grants the injunction, that does not mean mifepristone is unsafe, Grant said; instead, “the only risk that’s posed as a result of this decision is a legal risk to people across the country to criminalize those who seek abortion care or those who provide it.”

It’s possible to use misoprostol alone to terminate a pregnancy, a regimen that one study calls a “reasonable option” for those seeking an abortion in the first trimester, while also “clearly less effective than standard regimens that also contain mifepristone.” But taking misoprostol on its own can “prolong the process,” said Sandoval. A misoprostol-only regimen requires a higher dosage, and people may subsequently experience stronger side effects.