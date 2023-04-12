These Elite Universities Have a Fossil Fuel Problem

Campus energy centers remain an attractive investment for fossil fuel companies, although universities typically claim the companies exert no control over or influence on their experts’ research. Take Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, whose staff and fellows are frequently cited by national news outlets where they publish regular op-eds on climate and energy-related matters. The Center’s “Visionary Annual Circle” consists of “foundations, corporations, and individual donors that have made an annual or multi-year, aggregate commitment of $1,000,000 or more.” Included on that list are Occidental Petroleum Institute, the gas exporter Tellurian Inc. and Scott Sheffield, president and CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources. BP, Devon Energy, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell have all “made an annual commitment of $200,000 or more, or a multi-year, aggregate commitment in excess of $500,000.”

Late last month, the Center announced that Tellurian would sponsor the Charif Souki Global Energy Fellows program, named for the bombastic executive chairman of that company’s board. Further documents provided to the House Oversight Committee last year show that the Center’s founding director, Jason Bordoff, briefed Chevron board members and executives on “his perspective on energy transition and its implications for Chevron” at a July 2021 convening of the board, held at a swanky Napa Valley resort.

Per its website, CGEP maintains that “no outside organization or individual will influence the work of its scholars in a way that determines policy recommendations or outcomes,” noting that it does not engage in lobbying or advocacy work. New reports from the Center, housed within Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs, prominently feature a disclaimer: “Contributions to SIPA for the benefit of CGEP are general use gifts, which gives the Center discretion in how it allocates these funds.”