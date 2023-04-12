These Elite Universities Have a Fossil Fuel Problem

Freeman is hardly alone in having links to the fossil fuel industry, though. More direct oil and gas industry funding—particularly when it comes to energy- and environment-related research—is ubiquitous. A study by Fossil Free Research and Data for Progress found that just six fossil fuel companies gifted at least $700 million to U.S. universities between 2010 and 2020. Such ties can serve multiple purposes for companies: outsourcing what might have been robust internal research departments to universities eager for new donations; reaping the reputational benefits of a partnership with an Ivy League school; building a pipeline of young researchers with a reason to be grateful to them; and influencing the debate about what sorts of climate policy are considered reasonable.

Documents unearthed in 2022 by the then-Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee, scrubbed from its website after Republicans took over, shed some light on how those relationships work. Emails show BP executives in 2016 praising the many upsides of their financial support for Princeton University’s Carbon Mitigation Initiative, or CMI; the company has given $26.4 million to Princeton over the last decade.

“BP supports CMI to help manage risks,” an internal brief from that year notes, elaborating that the company “benefits when CMI disseminates sound information that supports effective public policy discussions.” CMI made two recommendations on “the kinds of things oil and gas companies should be doing in the face of Climate Change concerns,” per emails: “Address your core activities” (e.g., reduce operational emissions, focusing on a coal-to-gas switch) and “Engage policymaking and understand technology implications proactively.” CMI advised the company to be “real and helpful about carbon pricing.” Carbon pricing has long been a favorite policy of BP and other major fossil fuel producers. As former ExxonMobil lobbyist Keith McCoy said on a recorded call, that’s in no small part because they don’t think a carbon-pricing scheme will pass.