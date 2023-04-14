Look Who’s Fighting: Third Way Puts the Beatdown on No Labels

On Friday afternoon, a No Labels spokesperson shot back at the joint op-ed: “Americans so clearly want other voices in our political process, but that’s the last thing No Labels’ opponents want,” said Maryanne Martini. “To them, Americans are sheep that need to be managed, not freethinking people who can make their own choices. But there’s a commonsense majority that knows we can’t afford four more years of endless partisan battles while Washington does nothing about immigration, our debt, our failing education system and so many other problems. They want what No Labels is offering and we aren’t backing down.”

Matt Bennett, a vice president at Third Way, fired back on Friday afternoon, telling The New Republic that “No Labels is describing a world that doesn’t exist.” Bennett continued in an email: “In their world, Joe Biden is an extremist who is morally equivalent to Donald Trump, none of Biden’s bipartisan accomplishments happened, and a third-party candidate can actually win a presidential election. All of that is a fantasy. And we have seen the real-world consequences when third-party spoilers help elect a malign [narcissist] as president.”

A day earlier, in an interview with TNR, Bennett expressed the larger worry his group and others have about No Labels’ hijinks this time around. “Our view is that if they have a third-party candidate that is on the ballot in lots of states, especially swing states, they will swing the election to Trump and that is what we’re terrified of,” Bennett said. “So our goal is to prevent them from doing that by making clear to everyone that this isn’t about electing a third party candidate, it’s about creating a spoiler who will hurt the Democrat and help the Republican.”