One Russian Who’s Trying to Let Muscovites Say What They Think

When asked why he focused on Ukraine, he said, “It seems to me that it is difficult to make a video about something else.” He said he could make videos about missile defense, or ask people “what is your favorite color,” but nobody would watch. Videos either are filmed in Moscow or sometimes in the provinces, where Orain hails from.

Orain was clear that his channel was not out there to mock ignorance, but rather to open a window into how Russians relate to the regime they live under after decades of propaganda and trauma. He expressed empathy for many of his subjects. Many of them, he said, get sucked into a “vortex” of propaganda. “They didn’t read books and started [watching] Channel One [the main Russian state media channel], and that’s it,” he said. He added, “I probably could also become such a person. Just if, for example, at some point I didn’t open a video on YouTube.” He theorized that dependence on propaganda was perhaps innate, due to wanting to live a less stressful life with more security: the more a person is prone to stress, he said, the more he will want to “obey” and “listen.”

As the Ukraine war has ground on for over a year with no end in sight, fatigue has set in and attitudes have become hardened along the Kremlin’s war line, which the political scientist Yekaterina Schulmann described as a “we shouldn’t have started it, but we must go on” attitude. Orain has some frustration with the repetitiveness and lack of clarity of his respondents’ answers. “I watch the same thing a thousand times,” he said. “In all likelihood, I will no longer be doing this, because it’s listening to people [using] vague terms.” As Russia becomes ever more repressive and many citizens would rather tune out the war, it’s unlikely that anyone else will volunteer to do it, either.