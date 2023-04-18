Is the Republican Primary Over Before It Even Started?

Hoping to halt his slide, DeSantis has started to attack Trump—sort of. “What I see around the country with Republicans is they’ve started to develop a culture of losing,” DeSantis said in Michigan last week. “In Florida, we have a culture of winning. We have a culture of execution, and we have a culture of delivering results.” It’s useful to compare this to what Trump has said about DeSantis. Earlier this year, as the Florida governor emerged as his main rival, Trump threw the kitchen sink at him, alleging that he would force through deep entitlement cuts, that he locked down Florida during the pandemic, even that he’s a pedophile. And yet, DeSantis still can’t bring himself to attack Trump by name.



This gets to the heart of the problem with the Republican primary so far. Only one candidate is acting like they’re in an election, and it’s Trump. He’s the only person drawing contrasts with his opponents. He’s the only one making news on a daily basis. His rivals are still riding his coattails. Afraid to attack him, they look weak whenever he takes aim at them. DeSantis’s allies have begun to complain that the governor doesn’t get enough media coverage, but they only have themselves to blame. The only way to generate attention in this primary is to attack Trump, but no one is willing to do that.



There is one possible bright spot for Republicans. The fewer candidates in the race, the better their chances of defeating Trump. Although his poll numbers have crept closer to 50 percent in the wake of his arrest, Trump rarely commanded a majority of Republican voters in 2016 and benefited from a fragmented field. If fewer candidates enter the race this time around, it’s possible that one will emerge as a viable alternative and support will coalesce behind them. But at this early stage in the race, that looks unlikely. Instead, we’ve already seen our first—and certainly not the last—campaign reboot.

