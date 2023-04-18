The Ghost of a Trump Appointee Is Haunting Merrick Garland’s Justice Department

Tracing Clark’s lingering impact on ongoing litigation makes clear that the legacy of Trump’s Justice Department still haunts our governance and that failing to treat his cronies like the menace they are is worsening outcomes across the country. In some cases, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still carrying forward with the arguments Clark helped shape. In others, the Justice Department and its client agencies are at a critical juncture of having to decide whether to break from past positions or maintain continuity with positions they adopted during the Trump administration.



This Supreme Court term will feature several cases in which the Justice Department has faced the dilemma of whether to advance the arguments made and overseen by Clark. Department of the Interior v. Navajo Nation, for instance, has been slowly wending its way through the court system for two decades. The Navajo Nation maintains that the federal government violated its obligations to the tribe when it failed to consider their water needs when allocating water rights to the Colorado River. Approximately 30 percent of the Navajo Nation does not have reliable access to drinking water. The average person on the Navajo reservation uses just seven gallons of water a day, while the average person in the U.S. uses 100 gallons a day. As assistant attorney general under Trump, Clark argued before the Ninth Circuit that the U.S. does not have a responsibility to consider the Navajo Nation’s needs. The Ninth Circuit disagreed.

In 2022, Biden’s Justice Department doubled down on Clark’s position and appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the Ninth Circuit’s ruling. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar has argued that the Navajo Nation can only sue to enforce trust responsibilities that the U.S. has expressly accepted. In oral arguments this March, Assistant to the Solicitor General Frederick Liu continued to argue that there is no judicially enforceable duty for the U.S. to assess the tribe’s water needs and develop a plan to meet them. The Navajo Nation’s attorney pointed out the fundamental asymmetry of the federal government, saying that “it doesn’t have to do anything to secure the water it promised, even though the United States also says it speaks for the Navajos as trustee of the Nation’s water rights.” The Supreme Court justices appeared divided during oral arguments, and the outcome is uncertain.

