No Labels Took More Than $100,000 From Clarence Thomas Buddy Harlan Crow

This year, No Labels has been looking to set up a launching pad for a third-party presidential ticket with one Republican and one Democrat on it. But the focus of these efforts will more likely help a Republican—the way things are looking, Trump—win a matchup against Joe Biden. No Labels has been torched by Democrats and Democratic-leaning groups, including the moderate Third Way, for mounting an effort that’s almost bound to hurt Biden.

Crow is the Texas billionaire who was the subject of an extensive Pro Publica investigation into his ties to Thomas. In secret, Crow had been giving lavish gifts to the high court justice and bought a home that Thomas owned with his mother and brother. Thomas did not disclose those gifts, which is most likely a violation of federal law.

In a statement to The New Republic, Crow said he supports No Labels because he believes that both parties have become too extreme. “America is in trouble if we keep going down the path of letting the two extremes dictate our politics,” Crow said in the statement. “I support No Labels because our government should be about what’s best for America, not what’s best for either political party. That’s also why I’ve supported candidates from both sides of the aisle who are willing to engage in civil discussions to move our country forward.”