He Made a Mess of CNN. Now He’s Ruining Turner Classic Movies Too.

The outcry was swift and furious. Spielberg and Scorsese teamed up with Paul Thomas Anderson to try to save the network. “Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel,” they wrote in a statement. “It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week. And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception.”



Since that inception in 1994, Turner Classic Movies has played a vital role in preserving film history and presenting it to new audiences. It is not a place that produces the new, shiny intellectual property that Zaslav and his fellow streaming CEOs covet. But it is a place of curation that is devoted to preserving films from Hollywood’s history—films that might otherwise be lost to history. “Turner Classic Movies is an important and fundamental part of people’s film understanding,” Screen Slate founder and editor-in-chief Jon Dieringer told The New Republic. “It feels too good to be true—it should be nationalized. It’s amazing that we have this commercial-free cable channel that has shown incredible films, many of which haven’t been available on disc or streaming.”



“It is really the only consistent place where an entire art form exists,” Film Foundation archivist Gina Telaroli told The New Republic. Although some limited archives exist, like the Library of Congress, studios themselves have largely been responsible for preserving their own movies, a process that has resulted in countless films, particularly from early Hollywood, being lost. “The first chunk of cinema is a vastly different art form than what’s being made today,” Telaroli continued. “To do away with that is just a huge atrocity. No other art form has to deal with that. You’d never be like, ‘Here are the three pieces of classical music.’ That’s not how that exists! Or, ‘Here are the three paintings, enjoy them!’ That’s what it feels like with film—we have Casablanca and two other films. That’s all there can be.”