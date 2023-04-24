Tucker Carlson Is Out at Fox News, Effective Immediately
An announcement said the television host has already aired his last show.
Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox.
The news comes just days after Dominion Voting Systems and Fox Corporation reached a $787.5 million settlement in a massive $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion.
Throughout the lead-up to the trial-that-never-was, a stream of documents revealed how many Fox hosts and executives, including Carlson, knowingly perpetuated lies surrounding the 2020 election and false conspiracies surrounding voting systems like Dominion’s rigging the election.
It’s unclear whether Carlson was fired or not. But in a press release, Fox noted that his “last program was Friday April 21st.” Given the separation is effective immediately, and Carlson has no formal opportunity to say goodbye, the exit does not appear to be on entirely good terms.
This is a developing story.