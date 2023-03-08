Tucker Carlson’s Pathetic Whitewashing of the January 6 Insurrection

The result is pathetic. It is especially feeble given the trove of text messages from Carlson that were recently uncovered as part of a lawsuit brought against Fox News that reveal that the prime-time host has never even believed any of the 2020 conspiracy theories and has been lying to his audience for years. A batch released on Tuesday revealed that Carlson had said he “hated” Trump “passionately.” Nevertheless, Carlson’s warped video collage is now an important piece of the far-right’s canon of lore. January 6 is no longer an awkward moment when the full implication of Trump’s corruption manifested itself; something that demands the harboring some measure of shame or regret. January 6 is a seminal part of the new right’s mythos. Going forward, every Republican with an actual shot at winning the presidency will embrace this narrative and honor its alleged martyrs. (This could prove to be especially daunting for presidential aspirant Mike Pence.)



Much of Carlson’s narrative aligns with the one the right has been spinning for the last two years. The Fox News host insists that only a “small percentage” of the Capitol rioters “were hooligans.” Rather, they were conscientious sightseers, not only orderly marching through the Capitol corridors but fixing items and furniture that had been left askew by those who had preceded them. “They were peaceful, orderly, and meek. They were not insurrectionists. They were sightseers.”



Carlson singles out Jacob Chansley, also known as “the QAnon Shaman,” in an attempt to paint him as a martyr. Decked in red, white, and blue face point, carrying a spear, and wearing a bison horn headdress, Chansley was arguably the most recognized rioter: He is currently serving a more than three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of “obstruction of an official proceeding”—that is to say, stopping the electoral vote from being certified.

