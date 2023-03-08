Tucker Carlson’s Pathetic Whitewashing of the January 6 Insurrection

The first images we saw from the Capitol on January 6, 2021, were more surreal than chilling. After breaking through a series of barricades and busting through doors and windows, a flood of people, many wearing red Make America Great Again caps and carrying flags adorned with slogans that told you who they supported (“Trump 2020: Keep America Great”) and what they were there to do (“Stop the Steal”) found themselves right in the heart of the temple of American democracy. They hugged each other and took selfies. They gawked like tourists, only they had forcibly entered the Capitol by injuring several overwhelmed and undermanned police officers. These smiling people had arrived to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

Soon after, we had other images from that day: of police officers being tased and brutally beaten, of Confederate battle flags waving in the halls, of terrified congressmen and staffers huddling in the House chamber, many convinced they were about to die. There were several stories of the rioters coming within mere feet and split seconds of encountering—and perhaps killing—members of Congress. That the people who broke into the Capitol, even the smiling ones taking photos, were there to disrupt American democracy was never in doubt. But in the hours and days that followed it became clearer just how close they came—and how far they were willing to go to accomplish that aim.

