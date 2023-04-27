Tucker Carlson Has Already Lost His War With Fox News

In five years, we won’t even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who’s participated. And yet at the same time, and this is the amazing thing, the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all: war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?

Carlson here is gassing himself up—and not so subtly making the case that he was kicked off the network for being too real. The inclusion of “demographic change” on the list of forbidden topics is particularly galling, but it’s not surprising. Carlson is telling his viewers that he’s still one of them, and that Fox, by extension, is too woke.



All of this is especially funny because the vast majority of Carlson’s show was devoted not to these topics, but instead to absurd tedium: a singular obsession on individual journalists, minute fixation on bits of evidence that corporate America had given over to the mob, and random stories meant to show that America had been taken over by a vicious cabal of woke college students and vicious undocumented immigrants. If anyone could be accused of making his show about stupid topics, it was Tucker Carlson.



There was, for much of the Trump era, a tedious and silly debate about how much of his schtick Carlson actually believed. The answer has never mattered, but it’s clear that Carlson knows that his future is with the lunatic fringe. This Twitter video is a message to that segment of his audience: He’s telling them he’s still here. He’s telling them to stand by.

