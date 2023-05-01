The Truth About Banking Regulation? There’s Far Too Little of It.

The bank crisis’s cause is of more than historic interest because, even though the runs at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank are over, the crisis is not. First Republic Bank, which JPMorgan Chase and other big banks shored up in March to the tune of $30 billion, is falling into government receivership as I write. There are worries, too, that the crisis will spread to unregulated shadow banks. Before the Fed raised interest rates a quarter point last month, its staff economists predicted a recession later this year. The cause, they said, would be the banking crisis—which the Fed now owns up to having helped create.

As best I can tell, the reports released Friday by the Fed on Silicon Valley Bank, by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Signature Bank and by the Government Accountability Office, or GAO, on both, err only in withholding the names of those individuals most responsible. To remedy that omission, the nonprofit Accountable.US released a report of its own Friday assigning blame to Randal Quarles, the Trump-nominated deregulator who until October 2021 was vice chairman for supervision at the Fed. “SVP’s failure wasn’t related to regulatory changes,” Quarles claims, with sufficient comic bluster that any objective observer must relinquish any lingering doubt that it was. Because I’ve written about those changes before—the 2018 Dodd-Frank rollback and the 2019 Fed regulation—I won’t elaborate here that, yes, there’s a direct line from these two policy changes to the March bank failures. The Fed study, which was written by Quarles’s Biden-appointed successor, Michael S. Barr, agrees with me (page 91). The 2018 law, the 2019 rule, and “related rulemakings … combined to create a weaker regulatory framework for a firm like [Silicon Valley Bank].”

Where the three government reports shed new light is on the culture of regulatory capture. The problems at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were not unknown to the Fed and the FDIC. Various commentators, including me, asked how government regulators could have missed them. It turns out they didn’t miss them; they aren’t stupid. Regulators flagged the problems to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and issued warnings. The trouble was that the banks didn’t take those warnings seriously and the regulators, knowing this, didn’t press the issue.