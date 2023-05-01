The Truth About Banking Regulation? There’s Far Too Little of It.

In the years prior to 2023, [the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco] and FDIC identified liquidity and management risks at [Silicon Valley Bank] and Signature Bank—key drivers of the banks’ failures. However, neither regulator’s actions resulted in management sufficiently mitigating the risks that contributed to the banks’ failures…. [The San Francisco Fed] staff generally accepted [Silicon Valley Bank’s] planned actions to correct deficiencies.

All three reports could have been written by the same person. They all say the same thing: Banking regulators knew full well that Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were driving themselves off a cliff. But they didn’t move fast enough or aggressively enough to stop them.

I don’t doubt that the Trump administration’s war against regulation made life more difficult for civil servants—even those working at agencies (like the Fed and the FDIC) over which Trump exercised no direct control. But as the GAO report makes clear, timorous regulation is not a new problem. The GAO cited an earlier GAO report from 2015 reviewing bank crises going back three decades. In a sample of 72 savings and loan banks that were known by the FDIC to be troubled in the 1980s, about half were let off with a warning. In 70 percent of these, the problems went uncorrected. From the 2007-2009 financial crisis came this story from an unidentified regulator:

When they have a bank failure, they always look back at that failure and assess what they could have done differently in terms of supervision. They found that generally, examiners had identified the underlying issues that eventually led to the failures but did not press management hard enough to deal with those issues. These staff explained that it can be difficult for examiners to make the case to bank management that they need to ratchet down a profitable line of business because at the time the examiners see risk building up, the bank’s performance may not yet have been impacted. These staff also said that if the agency decides to take an enforcement action when the bank is still in good financial shape, and the bank refuses to sign it, a lengthy and resource-intensive legal process could ensue.

That bureaucratic timidity rather than deregulatory policies lies behind the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank is, as I say, the conservative case. I’ve tried to give it a full airing here. But even the conservative case points to the sort of systemic regulatory failure that can’t be attributed to individuals. Banking regulation is too timid, and conservatives don’t want to face that.